Iran-Russia-China Joint Naval Drill Kicks Off In Indian Ocean

By Fars News Agency

The naval units of Iran, Russia and China launched on Friday morning a four-day joint wargame in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area, in a bid to deter US efforts for instigating insecurity in the region.

Iran, Russia and China have begun “Marine Security Belt,” as the event is codenamed, this morning in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area.

The event is the first such cooperation with Iran since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

It comes amid US efforts to woo countries into a maritime coalition for patrols in the Persian Gulf, which have received lukewarm welcome from its allies.

At the press conference of the military drill, Iranian Navy’s Deputy Operations Officer Qolamreza Tahani announced the deployment of large naval maneuvers of the three countries Iran, Russia, and China in the Northern Indian Ocean.

Qolamreza Tahani at the press conference of the military drill said: The Indian Ocean region is very secure thanks to the authority of the Iranian naval forces comprising of the Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

A variety of tactical exercises including the rescue of a floating ship, attacking a floating diver, shooting against specific targets and other tactical and operational exercises are envisaged in these drills, he said.

The spokesman for the Iranian, Russian and Chinese Troops joint military drill, referring to the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Naval Forces and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the maneuver, noted, “This maneuver will demonstrate the naval authority of the three countries Iran, Russia and China in the region.”

The maneuver, under the code name “Marine Security Belt,” is aimed at promoting the security of international trade in the strategic regions, as well as sharing experience in maritime rescue operations.

On Wednesday, Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said the event was meant to promote the security of international trade in the strategic regions, adding that sharing experience in maritime rescue operations was also to be pursued in the maneuvers.

He said that Iran has proved that it always tries to maintain peace in the international waterways, especially this important area.

On Thursday, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian announced that Beijing’s Xining guided-missile destroyer would take part in the drills. Three Russian vessels are also taking part in the drills, according to reports.

Also on Thursday, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi underlined that high deterrence power of the country’s Armed Forces has discouraged enemies at military aggression.

The enemy never dares to attack Iran thanks to combat readiness of the Iranian forces at sea and on the ground, Rear Admiral Khanzadi said, addressing a meeting in the Northeastern city of Mashhad.

The Americans are well-known as aggressors with records of aggression on several states and they have killed 800,000 native people in their civil war, he added.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi said that the United States is the only country in the world which has used nuclear weapon, encouraged the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to invade Iran, created ISIL terrorist group to cause bloodbath and never hesitates to ignite conflict across the world.

During eight years of sacred defense with Iraq, many countries backed Saddam Hussein, but, in the end it was Iran that won the battle and that the role of the Iranian Navy was very significant, the commander said.

He said that the enemy is now exerting economic pressure to break the people’s unity, but to no avail.

On Sunday, Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi highlighted that the joint military drills of his country’s navy with Chinese and Russian forces is a manifestation of Tehran’s successful diplomacy for promoting regional security.

“This drill demonstrates the determination of countries that are seeking security in the region against those countries that are after creating insecurity,” he said, adding that enemies should take lessons from the drill’s messages.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.