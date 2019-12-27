ISSN 2330-717X
Location of Nigeria. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Nigeria: Islamists Kill Christian Hostages

The Islamic State group in Nigeria released a video Thursday claiming to show the killing of 11 Christian men.

The Dec. 26 video shows masked militants beheading 10 blindfolded captives, and shooting an eleventh.

The west African province of Islamic State, which broke off from Boko Haram in 2016, said the killings were in vengeance for the October deaths of Islamic State’s caliph, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and of its spokesman, Abul-Hasan al-Mujahir, Reuters reported.

Another video claimed the captives were taken in recent weeks from the Maiduguri area in Borno state.



