Saudi Foreign Minister Meets Pakistani PM

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Islamabad Thursday to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on his maiden visit to Pakistan.

The Saudi minister was welcomed by Khan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Frequent high-level visits are a key feature of the (Pakistan-Saudi) relationship and serve to further deepen and broaden mutual collaboration,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked the Saudi leadership for supporting Pakistan’s stance on (issue of) Indian-occupied Kashmir.”

The two ministers discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari said the Saudi minister’s visit was a “very positive development” and that relations between the two countries were “far better than in the past.”

“It is now part of regular interaction,” Bukhari told Arab News. “Our foreign minister visited Saudi Arabia last week and their foreign minister is visiting Pakistan. Saudi Arabia is one of the friendliest allies of Pakistan that stood with us whenever we were in trouble.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan also visited the Kingdom’s embassy in Pakistan during his visit.

