Ominous REAL ID Moves Forward – OpEd

In a new interview with host Scott Horton at the Scott Horton Show, politics writer James Bovard describes some of the latest ominous developments in the rollout of United States government-prescribed identification requirements arising from the 2005 REAL ID Act.

Bovard discusses the heroic efforts of former US House of Representatives member Ron Paul (R-TX) and other people across the political spectrum to prevent the imposing of the identification mandate. Bovard also provides an update on how the march toward REAL ID’s expanded implementation is proceeding with help from the Trump administration and state governments.

Listen to Bovard’s complete interview, including his telling of the hassle the Maryland state government put him through in the interest of making his drivers license compliant with REAL ID requirements, here.

For more of Bovard’s analysis of REAL ID, and plenty of links to additional related information, read his Friday The American Conservative article “Washington is Ramming REAL ID Down Our Throats.”

Watch here then-Representative Ron Paul’s 2005 House floor speech in the debate over the REAL ID Act:

In his speech, Paul explains that the REAL ID Act supports the imposing of a national ID system, with no limitation on what — including biometric information, RFID transmission, and personal details such as whether a person belongs to a pro-gun group — the US government can require be included in REAL ID-compliant identification cards.

Efforts by REAL ID opponents have slowed the implementation of REAL ID over the last 15 years. But, as Bovard warns, the system’s implementation continues to move forward, ensnaring more and more Americans.

