Biden Unraveling: What’s Wrong With Him? – OpEd

The Joe Biden-Peter Doocy affair should cause one to sit up and think. This is not the first time Mr. Biden has mentally unraveled for all the world to see, but it does give one pause to witness the leader of the free world struggling to control his emotions. As his outbursts become more public and even more frequent, those erstwhile questions about the president’s cognitive state are once again front and center. While the White House and members of the Biden-friendly press try to minimize his curious actions and words, perhaps it is time to say aloud what everyone else is thinking.

Name It And Claim It

The dirty little secret the legacy media has danced around and avoided can no longer be swept under the rug. The president of the United States has all the classic symptoms of dementia. The Mayo Clinic provides a definition of this complicated condition that fits Joe Biden like a glove: “Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities severely enough to interfere with your daily life.” A leading medical establishment, Mayo breaks up dementia into two categories – cognitive and psychological changes. Among these are the following symptoms:

Cognitive changes:

Difficulty communicating or finding words.

Confusion and disorientation.

Difficulty reasoning or problem-solving.

Psychological changes:

Inappropriate behavior.

Agitation.

Personality changes.

Looking at these few symptoms should clarify Mr. Biden’s problem for the average, non-medically trained American. In fact, it is chilling to recognize how many of these indicators the president exhibits in his speech and behavior.

The recent White House press conference is a case in point. Biden’s pauses were uncomfortably lengthy, and he often appeared to lose his train of thought. He presented as someone who was disoriented and confused. When he was cogent, the president still had trouble communicating without unnecessary rambling and tended to speak in non-sequiturs. In other words, his conclusion did not always follow logically from what he just said. When specific questions were put to him, his answers seemed to lack appropriate reasoning. And these are merely Biden’s notable cognitive changes.

Psychological Problems

Most people remember candidate Biden, who popped off at a voter, calling him a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.” That moment echoed his irrational response to a reasonable question posed by Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy. Calling the newsman a stupid son-of-a-b—- wasn’t the worst part of that odd exchange. The real issue is the president did not exhibit an understanding of his spatial relationship to reality, i.e., he seemed unable to comprehend he was standing directly in front of an open microphone. He never made a move to leave the lectern. Had he done this, one could possibly make a case that he did not know the mic was hot. This spatial confusion is another symptom of what ails Mr. Biden.

More and more, Joe Biden’s agitation and quick temper arise suddenly and without explanation. These irrational and inappropriate behaviors represent an incoherent response to the situation. They are textbook psychological symptoms of dementia, an irreversible condition that the medical community still strives to understand and treat.

There are five types of the illness, all of which are progressive but vary in severity and symptoms. Only a neurologist could tell us which one is affecting the president. While it most often occurs in the elderly, dementia is not a normal part of the aging process. The causes of this condition differ, but, generally speaking, doctors have discovered it results from “damage to or loss of nerve cells and their connections in the brain.”

Although the establishment media rarely discuss it, Mr. Biden suffered two aneurysms and underwent brain surgery in 1988. In the past, Biden has laughed about the procedure, saying, “they take a saw and they cut your head off” and “they literally had to take the top of my head off.” But the truth is in the joke.

This point, as well as the one regarding spatial confusion, was reiterated by the highly respected Dr. Marc Siegel on Fox News’ Hannity late Tuesday evening.

Dementia is no laughing matter and worse if one is in a position of power. One must have all of his or her faculties to endure the rigors of the presidency. Unfortunately, it appears Mr. Biden has very few of these at his fingertips and is laboring to exhibit even the most rudimentary cognitive and psychological capacities. He is in a no-win position that will only worsen throughout his time in the White House. But the American public must recognize they are dealing with a president suffering from an increasingly serious condition which can no longer be hidden or ignored.

