Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iranian, Qatari FMs Meet In Tehran

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart held a meeting in Tehran on Thursday.

The meeting between Amirabdollahian and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Qatari news network Al Jazeera earlier cited sources familiar with the matter as saying that the two top diplomats will discuss regional issues.

Amirabdollahian and Al Thani in a phone conversation on Tuesday exchanged views on regional issues and the need to promote diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the issues.

The two diplomats also reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways of enhancing them in various fields.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

