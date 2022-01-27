Who’s Afraid Of Naomi Wolf? – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

“The rest of the world, at least on the progressive side in the United States, became increasingly cult-like and insular in its thinking, since March of 2020.” At that time, “lifelong critical thinkers, journalists, editors, researchers, doctors, philanthropists, teachers, psychologists—all began to repeat only talking points from MSNBC and CNN, and soon overtly refused to look at any sources—even peer-reviewed sources in medical journals—even CDC data—that contradicted those talking points.” (Emphasis in the original.)

That may sound like Tucker Carlson but—surprise(!)—it’s feminist author Naomi Wolf, in a January 9 essay headlined “Is it Time for Intellectuals to Talk about God?” In this 3,868-word cri de coeur, Wolf calls out “my people, my tribe,” all those “feminist health advocates” who were “silent in view of HHS warnings that the spike protein from mRNA vaccines may accumulate in the ovaries.”

These “luminaries of feminist health activism,” Wolf wrote, failed to speak out and “two or three of us who did were very visibly smeared, in some cases threatened, and in many ways silenced.” And this was all part of the “edifice of evil” now prevailing. As Blanche DuBois might say, this is not the feminist her readers have been expecting.

After graduating from San Francisco’s exclusive Lowell High School, Wolf moved on to Yale (B.A.) and Oxford (D.Phil.). In 1991, Wolf authored The Beauty Myth: How Images of Beauty are Used Against Women, praised by professional feminists Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem. That brand of feminism is the women’s auxiliary of the Left and hostile to women otherwise inclined, whatever their distinction. Consider, for example, Jeane Kirkpatrick, best chronicled in Peter Collier’s Political Woman: The Big Little Life of Jeane Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick was one of the first women to earn a Ph.D. in political science from Columbia University, among the first female tenured political scientists at Georgetown, and the first woman U.N. ambassador to hold cabinet rank. She also stood up to the all-male dictatorship of the Soviet Union, a Stalinist regime Friedan openly admired.

Gloria Steinem called Kirkpatrick a “female impersonator,” and Naomi Wolf once called her “a woman without a uterus,” though Kirkpatrick had three children. Since March 2020, Wolf has shifted her wrath to the feminists who once proclaimed “my body, my choice” but now support government mandates.

“Where were all the responsible feminist health activists,” Wolf wonders, “in the face of this global, unconsenting, uninforming, illegal experimentation on women’s bodies, and now on children, and soon, on babies?” People who had been “up in arms” about eating disorders and such, “were silent about an untested injection that was minting billions for Big Pharma; an injection that entered, according to Moderna’s own press material, every cell in the body, which would thus include involving uterus, ovaries, endometrium.”

For the Yale and Oxford alum, also the author of Misconceptions and Vagina, it’s more than a medical matter.

“This infection of the soul,” she writes, is “not even partisan.” It involves an abandonment of classical liberalism, the “sudden dropping of post-Enlightenment norms of critical thinking” Wolf also decries “this dilution even of parents’ sense of protectiveness over the bodies and futures of their helpless minor children, this acceptance of a world in which people can’t gather to worship, these suddenly-manifested structures themselves that erected this demonic world in less than two years and imposed it on everyone else.”

For Wolf, this “edifice of evil is too massive, too quickly erected, too complex and really, too elegant, to assign to just human awfulness and human inventiveness.” We are engaged in spiritual combat and stand in need of help from a Being, “better armed to fight true darkness than ourselves alone.” And even with that Wolf might be understating the forces of darkness we now face.

At the Wuhan Institute of Virology, controlled by China’s Communist Party, scientists deployed gain-of-function research to make viruses more transmissible, and more lethal. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, funded that research then lied about it. In early 2020, Fauci opposed President Trump’s ban on travel from China and recommended destructive lockdowns that caused untold suffering and loss.

During the AIDS crisis, Fauci authorized trials of the cytotoxic drug AZT on foster children in New York. Children are at low risk for COVID but Fauci wants to vaccinate them beginning in the first grade. Those children are also subject to racist indoctrination that teaches them to hate themselves and their country. If parents saw that as evil, it would be hard to blame them.

“The line separating good and evil,” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn discovered, “passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either—but right through every human heart.”

The line separating good and evil, Naomi Wolf now understands, does not divide progressive feminists from everybody else. Whitecoat supremacy is oppressive and also evil. In this spiritual combat, Naomi Wolf has proved herself a brave ally. To adapt Victor Laszlo in “Casablanca,” maybe this time our side will win.

This article was also published in American Greatness