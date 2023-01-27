All Kinds Of Goodwill And Incentives Are Abused With Care – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

In thermal power plants investments, basic engineering with local engineering is essential. All of the young engineers can do the basic design with the help/supervision/support of experienced engineers. We believe that more support should be given to our young engineers. We believe it is necessary to allocate more funds/money/more software/hardware/research support to them, to allocate more money to Master/PhD/Post-doctoral research and to see this as a long-term national policy.

Therefore make your own design in thermal power plants. Do not leave the basic design to others. Basic design is a simple software application issue nowadays. Any good engineer who can use a computer can do it.

A lot can be done with local engineering capacity. Because everyone in the world, every engineering faculty/every Thermodynamics course student, takes the same Thermodynamics/Heat transfer courses, uses the same software/hardware, and the concepts of enthalpy, entropy and exergy are the same everywhere.

In this way, Turkey can have the thermal power plant technology that it has been operating for years, but still has not been able to develop its own design/technology. Likewise, we should be able to manufacture wind turbines and hydraulic turbines ourselves, with the maximum domestic scope.

These thermal power plant basic designs are now a matter of software. There are many on the market. If an engineer can upload the software to his computer, he can easily use that software. If he has taken the Thermodynamics course, he can create the basic design of a thermal power plant with multiple options, calculate the preliminary information necessary for market research.

Then you go to the international market, you buy Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, steam boiler, pump, cooling system, fan, dust filter, flue gas desulfurization systems, instrumentation and control systems from any good reputable manufacturer. You get together under the supervision of an experienced project manager and a field engineer. Everyone in the world does this, then sells them on a turnkey basis at 3-4 times the cost.

In the past, the public sector gave priority to foreign investors due to its financing needs, and purchased thermal power plants of Eastern Europe, Far East design/production, inefficient and of poor quality, saying that they are the “cheapest”, “finance available”. These are no longer needed.

Old power plants could not adapt to domestic fuel and environmental conditions, they aged quickly. The foreign companies that designed and manufactured those power plants no longer exist, they either went bankrupt or were bought by others. Western European and North American companies now cannot sell very expensive equipment. Foreign-made environmental equipment created at expensive costs. Dust holder ElectroStatic Filters have grown, Flue Gas Desulphurization equipment has become a must. Big Ash dams were added to the project scope.

There is still no ash dam in some of local thermal power plants, the ash is kept/stocked in the mine or in the open land, when the wind blows in the open land, everywhere remains in ash. The new practice is to bury the ash in the coal mine. Failure to complete these investments is a big mistake beyond understanding.

Likewise, in some old thermal power plants, the flue gas dust holding filters are small, the existing small filters cannot hold enough dust. They cannot reach sufficient flue gas emission values ​​in compliance with European Norms. Thermal power plants without flue gas desulfurization facilities should not be operated.

Strict enforcement of environmental norms is always better for us/ engineers. We design larger dust filter. We build better Flue Gas Desulphurisation plants. We build better slag-disposal systems, bigger ash dams. We make more design, better design, more fabrication, more on-site assembly, we create more employment opportunities for us and those who work with us, we earn more money, we provide better living conditions for our family and children.

Local non-governmental organizations must be active as regulators, supervisors and guides. More electricity production is a must for material development, it is not only the job of us engineers to think about them, but also social, mental, intellectual and cultural development are needed for society, and these are everyone’s business anyway.

If an investment doesn’t create employment, it is meaningless. Don’t give an example of “like this in Germany, like that in America, even like that in Uganda”. Their conditions are different from apples to pears.

It is not possible for renewable energy sources to close the country’s energy deficit immediately, but it may contribute to the sector with a delay. They cannot be base plants. Solar power plants do not work at night. For solar power plants, very large uncultivated areas are required. Wind farms will stop if the wind does not blow. There is always a need for thermal power plants, which will be activated instantly upon demand after they do not provide energy, and which are kept warm.

You cannot solve your energy needs with only wind and sun. Quick /easy solutions are not as easy as they seem. Long-term policies are necessary and local technology must take its place in these policies.

Large-scale energy storage is costly. Almost half of the stored energy is lost. We do not have large-scale pumped hydroelectric energy storage systems in our country yet.

The fact that domestic fuel/coal can only be used best with domestic engineering designs has been ignored for years. Foreign companies construct the power plant, complete the work after completing the trial run, make the final acceptance and leave. The operator is left alone with the problems of the power plant, as in most domestic thermal power plants.

If this power plant is built by a local company, it has to satisfy the investor at all times, in every maintenance, in every malfunction, perform proper / effective / scheduled maintenance and repair, and be successful in the country. They cannot leave. An unsuccessful domestic company cannot get a job from anywhere. For this reason, “domestic technology, local design and local company” are indispensable for domestic coal.

Recently, we have been under the influence of the great global economic crisis due to the Ukraine war. Countries try to reduce their fossile fuel dependence. They try to increase their renewable sources. Global capacity utilization is falling. Global unemployment is rising. All this will cover a certain period of time, and in the end, the war will pass, it will end. Turkey’s energy needs will never end. In the face of this huge domestic demand, the current supply is not enough / will not be enough for a long time.

Our job is “Risk assessment”. We “determine risk” and guide the investor and, more importantly, the financing institution that gives the project loan to the investor. Everyone gives and loves good news, the important thing is to be able to give bad news with difficult problems, risk analysis, difficult solutions, and more importantly, to be able to give them early.

Thermal power plant cannot/should not be built in Agriculture/Forest/Protection/Tourism regions, Investment License should not be given. Local agricultural people should not be victimized. The calorific value of our domestic coal is very low, in order to burn our poor domestic coal in thermal power plants, it is necessary to increase the calorific value first. For this work, it is necessary to reduce the water content by heating the moisture and evaporating it.

Most of our old thermal power plants have run out of coal, underground exploration has begun in the surrounding lands in order to find new coal reserves, the power plants are already old, they must be dismantled and sold as scrap. It seems futile effort to find new coal to find and burn. It is not right to destroy the surrounding olive groves and to destroy historical areas for new coal fields.

A thermal power plant should be built with maximum domestic production, incentives should be given for domestic coal power plants if they are to be given, in fact, no incentives should be given other than the standard general tax deductions applicable to normal energy investments. Unnecessary Treasury burden should not be taken. “All kinds of goodwill and encouragement are abused with care” all over the world, this is how it is all over the world.