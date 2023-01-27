Iran: One Killed, 2 Injured In Shooting At Azerbaijan’s Tehran Embassy

By Tasnim News Agency

Speaking to Tasnim, Commander of Tehran’s Police General Hossein Rahimi said the assailant who attacked the Republic of Azerbaijan’s embassy this morning has been arrested.

The arrestee entered the embassy building on Friday morning with a firearm and opened fire at the site, the commander said, noting that one person has been killed and two others wounded in the incident.

General Rahimi said the assailant has entered the embassy with his two children.

During the initial interrogation process, the assailant has cited “personal and family problems” as the motive behind the shooting attack, the police chief added.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, saying the case is being investigated urgently and with sensitivity.

In a statement released on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani categorically condemned an armed attack that has killed a staff member of the Republic of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran this morning.

Expressing condolences and offering his deepest sympathy to the family of the victim and to the Republic of Azerbaijan’s government and nation, the spokesman said, “The (Iranian) law enforcement and security forces took action immediately and arrested the assailant, who is being interrogated.”