ICJ Ruling: Moral Victory For South Africa – OpEd

By Mohamed El-Bendary

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced on Friday provisional measures in the genocide case which South Africa filed against Israel. The U.N.’s top court called on Israel to take steps to prevent and punish incitement of genocide in Gaza and to secure that humanitarian aid is provided to Gazans. The ICJ further called on Tel Aviv to report to it within a month to ensure the enactment of these orders.

Even though the agony of Palestinians will continue for the ICJ ruling doesn’t order a ceasefire, the court ruling is a victory for South Africa. It donates a change in the geopolitical order – a shift in the global legal order and a victory for the international rule of law.

Observing the ICJ ruling from here in Egypt is like watching them through two lenses, two identities – one Arab and the other African – with many Egyptians applauding Pretoria for filling the ICJ case. More than once, I heard Egyptians glorifying Pretoria and crying out that “we’re all South Africans.” This rising spirit of Africanism, rather than Arabism, among Egyptians deserves some reckoning.

Egyptian intellectuals have often argued that Zionism is largely influenced by its perception of white colonialism and South Africa’s apartheid system. These intellectuals today hold more respect for the African Union than they do for the Arab League which they claim has not been doing enough to buttress the Palestinian cause. Following the Israeli invasion of Gaza, the Arab League met in Cairo but came with no concrete steps toward filing a genocide case, freezing ties with Israel, or taking disciplinary steps against states which support Israel militarily.

Seeking justice for the Palestinians has been more vibrant among African states than their Arab counterparts – many of whom have lately been mainly concerned with maintaining good ties with Washington. While Arab governments are in a state of lethargy, African states are emerging as strong supporters of the Palestinian cause. In a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Jan. 19-20, African leaders fiercely condemned Israel’s indiscriminate military assault on Gaza and called for an end to the war.

Israel’s collective punishment of Gazans and brutal bombings of Hamas is resonating fiercely in the conscience of many Africans and conjuring images of a history of colonial tyranny and segregation. After all, it was African countries which buttressed U.N. resolution 3379 of 1975 that pronounce Zionism as a “form of racism and racial discrimination.” Since then, many Africans don’t view the Palestinian cause merely as an Arab one, but as a cause for all oppressed peoples who have been deprived of the right for a homeland.

Although ordinary Arabs strongly support Palestinians in the same manner that many Africans south of the Sahara do, Arab governments’ response to Israel’s indiscriminate killing of Gazans has been tepid with only talks of providing humanitarian aid. Anti-war protests against the war would have been far wider in Arab countries had there been no government-imposed restrictions. This exhibits the wide gap between Arab public opinion toward Israel and the policy of Arab states – such as Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – which perceive Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Muslim Brotherhood as a danger.

Viewing themselves as victims of colonialism and apartheid, black South Africans have always vowed full support to Palestinians’ struggle for a homeland. Therefore, they perceive Hamas as an anti-colonial rebel movement similar to the then-outlawed African National Congress of South Africa. Perhaps it’s time for Arab regimes, many of whom have been holding normalization talks with the hardline government of Benjamin Netanyahu, to learn from South Africa. Pretoria courageously did what many Arab states have failed to do, and this has led many Palestinians to regret that Arabs have let them down.

Though African states have tried to keep politics separate from trade ties, Israeli aggression against Palestinians is likely to hurt its ties with Africans and push them to take a more affirmative position in favor of Palestinians – a step which Africans on the street have been demanding. In March, for instance, the South African parliament voted in favor of a decision that downgrades its embassy in Israel into a liaison office “in solidarity with” the Palestinians. In October, the parliament also adopted a motion that calls for shutting down the Israeli embassy and the suspension of all diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv. A month later, South Africa and Chad recalled their diplomats from Israel.

The predicament of the Palestinian people weighs heavily today on the conscience of Africans, many of whom perceive the Gaza war as a spinoff of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and not a Hamas-Israeli war. Hence, Africa will witness regional shifts and new geopolitical realignments in the coming years, with the Palestinian liberation struggle slowly switching from being a pan-Arab cause to being a pan-African one. It is no wonder then that South Africa filled a case against Israel at the ICJ, for President Cyril Ramaphosa perceives well what constitutes genocide and war crimes.

Certainly, the ICJ ruling has added the moral pressure on Israel. It is now incumbent upon the international community, particularly Western nations, to unite and buttress the ICJ’s decision by pushing for the implementation of its measures which fully rebukes Israeli wartime conduct that has thus far left more than 26,000 Palestinians dead and injured 60,000.