Monday, February 28, 2022

Location of Mozambique. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Eni And Mozambique Agree On Joint Initiatives To Produce Agro-Feedstock For Biofuels

Eni and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Mozambique (MADER) signed today an agreement for the cooperation and development of agricultural projects in Mozambique, aimed at producing oil seeds and vegetable oils to be used as agro-feedstock for the production of biofuels.

Under the agreement, Eni and MADER will assess potential sites and the most appropriate crops for the production of oil seeds and vegetable oils, focusing on areas that would not compete with food production and taking into consideration the preservation of forests and natural ecosystems.

Other initiatives include the collection and valorisation of agricultural and agro-processing residues, by-products and co-products, for production of biofeedstock and Natural Climate Solutions (NCS).

The agreement builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2019 by Eni and the Government of Mozambique for the joint definition of sustainable development and decarbonisation projects to support the country’s National and Local Economic and Social Development Agenda.

Also, it is in line with Eni´s commitments to accelerate the energy transition in fossil fuel producing countries, promoting the integration of the African continent into the biofuel value chain through agribusiness and industrial development initiatives aimed at the production of advanced biofuels, helping the decarbonisation of the transport sector and promoting development opportunities.

