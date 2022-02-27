Iran Insists No Compromise On Red Lines In Vienna Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

The foreign minister of Iran underscored that Tehran’s immutable decision in the course of Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal is that its red lines must not be crossed by any means.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Josef Borrell, high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy and chief coordinator of the Vienna talks, discussed the latest state of the JCPOA negotiations.

Reviewing the latest developments in the Vienna talks, Borrell described the crisis in Ukraine as having serious consequences for the world and European politics.

The EU foreign policy chief outlined efforts by all parties to the negotiations, stressing that the Vienna talks have reached a critical stage and require serious decisions by all sides.

For his part, Amirabdollahian praised the efforts by Borrell and Enrique Mora, the EU’s chief negotiator in Vienna.

He also underlined that Iran’s definite choice is to not cross its red lines.

Referring to Iran’s readiness to reach a good agreement with the P4+1 group of countries, he stressed the need for a political decision by the other side, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Amirabdollahian added that Iran seeks a good agreement, but within the framework of its national interests and in line with its red lines in the negotiations. He also called for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Amirabdollahian and the EU foreign policy chief also agreed that the negotiations have reached a critical stage and that all parties have completed most of the process well.

Iran’s top diplomat said that the remaining important issues can be resolved and a final agreement can be reached if a realistic approach is taken by the West.