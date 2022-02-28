Ukraine Appeals For ‘Immediate’ EU Membership

By PanARMENIAN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, February 28 urged the European Union to grant his country “immediate” membership, as Russia’s assault against the pro-Western country went into its fifth day, AFP reports (via NDTV).

“We appeal to the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure,” the 44-year-old leader said in a new video address.

“Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible.”

He said 16 children had died during the first four days of Moscow’s assault and another 45 were wounded as he hailed “Ukrainian heroes.”

The UN’s human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Monday that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, had been killed but warned the real numbers were probably far higher.

“Ukrainians have shown the world who we are. And Russia has shown what it has become,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader — a former comedian who came to power in 2019 — released his latest video statement as Russian and Ukrainian negotiators prepared to sit down for their first face-to-face talks since Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade last Thursday.