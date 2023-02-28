Eni Achieves Closing For Acquisition of BP’s Business In Algeria, Operating Two Major Gas Fields

By Eurasia Review

Eni announced Tuesday that it has achieved the closing for the acquisition of BP business in Algeria, regarding the two gas-producing concessions “In Amenas” and “In Salah”, which are jointly operated with Sonatrach and Equinor.

The transaction has been approved by the competent national and antitrust authorities.

Eni has been present in Algeria since 1981. Following this operation – and the development programs already underway in the Berkine basin – Eni’s equity production in Algeria will rise to approximately 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, further confirming the company’s position as the main international energy company operating in the country, the company said.