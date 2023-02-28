Iran: People From All Walks Of Life Escalate Anti-Regime Protests – OpEd

By Mahmoud Hakamian

More people from all walks of life in Iran are launching a rising number of protests against the mullahs’ regime, especially voicing their grievances over the country’s plummeting economy and their poor work and living conditions. Cities throughout the country, including Tehran, Isfahan, and others are scenes of people taking to the streets continuing the Iran revolution protests sparked in September 2022.

People throughout the country are specifically holding the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 664 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK

Students of Tehran University are protesting a decision made by officials to hold their classes online for the next three weeks and close the campus dormitory as a result. This will result in major troubles for many if not all the students and reports indicate tensions are raising on the campus of the country’s largest university.

On Monday night, locals in Tehran’s Shahr-e Ziba district began chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On Monday morning, retirees and pensioners of the regime’s telecommunications industry in Isfahan, central began protesting low pensions and poor economic conditions. These types of anti-regime gatherings are escalating and becoming a major concern for regime officials especially at a time when the country’s economy is in shambles and the national currency, the rial, is nosediving against the U.S. dollar.

Similar protest rallies are being held in the cities of Tehran, Mashhad, Sanandaj, Arak, Kermanshah, Ardabil, Khorramabad, Hamadan, and Bandar Abbas, along with rallies in Kurdistan and Markazi (Central) provinces.

Steel workers in the city of Yazd rallied once again on Monday demanding better living and work conditions, and seeking a pay raise to enable them to make ends meet for their families.

Retirees of the regime’s Social Security Organization were rallying in different cities on Sunday protesting their low pensions and deteriorating living conditions due to the country’s plummeting economy. These protest gatherings are reported in the cities of Ahvaz, Shush, Isfahan, and Shushtar.

Retirees of the Isfahan steel company were also on strike voicing similar grievances due to the regime’s destructive policies. Reports from the steel mill indicates authorities dispatched anti-riot units to the site and arrested dozens of the protesting workers. They have been transferred to an unknown location and there is no information about their current conditions. Reports indicate hundreds of anti-riot forces remain present at the steel mill site and they’re marching their motorcycles to install a climate of utter fear among the protesting workers.

A similar protest rally was held by steel workers in the city of Yazd on Sunday.

City municipality workers in Yasuj, the capital of Kohgiluyeh & Boyer-Ahmad Province in southwest Iran, were holding a gathering on Sunday and protesting delayed paychecks. These workers haven’t been paid in the past 8 to 13 months.

n other reports from the city of Isfahan, LPG sellers’ representatives were seen protesting the severe shortage of liquid gas. This has made them completely unable to provide and sell liquid gas to their customers. It is worth noting that Iran has the world’s second largest natural gas reserves.

In the city of Chabahar in Sistan & Baluchestan Province of southeast Iran, students of the Chabahar Maritime University placed their trays on the ground to protest the low-quality food served in the campus cafeteria.

Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi held a meeting with two prominent members of the UK House of Commons, including Rt. Hon. David Jones and Hon. Bob Blackman in Ashraf 3, voicing her gratitude to the representatives of the people of Britain for their unwavering support for democracy and human rights in Iran.

The NCRI President-elect pointed out that despite the regime’s repressive measures and various schemes, it has been unable to dismantle the material foundations of the uprising, nor has it succeeded in eradicating the Resistance Units and the courageous youth who serve as its driving force.

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Mahmoud Hakamian writes for PMOI/MEK, which published the article.