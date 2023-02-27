Pope Francis To Visit Hungary Late April

By CNA

By Hannah Brockhaus

The Vatican announced Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Hungary for the second time, from April 28-30.

According to the Feb. 27 announcement, the three-day papal trip to Budapest will include meetings with Hungary President Katalin Novák, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a private visit with children at the Blessed László Batthyány-Strattmann Institute, and meetings with poor people and migrants, young people, clergy, academics, and members of the Society of Jesus.

Pope Francis returns to the central European country after a short visit in 2021 for the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress.

The pope spent just under seven hours in Budapest to celebrate the congress’ closing Mass on Sept. 12 before embarking on a three-day trip to the neighboring country of Slovakia.

Pope Francis met Orbán during his 2021 visit to Hungary and in the Vatican in 2022. Novák, who was elected president of Hungary in March 2022, met Pope Francis at the Vatican last August. A Christian wife and mother, Novák was formerly Hungary’s family minister.

Katolikus.ma also reports that Francis’ trip will focus on the topic of young people in advance of the Aug. 1-6 World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, which the pope is also expected to attend.