USNS Mercy Arrives In Los Angeles To Aid COVID-19 Response

By DoD News

By David Vergun

“The spirit of collaboration and cooperation is alive in this state,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said as the Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy docked in Los Angeles to aid in treating trauma patients to allow local hospitals to more easily handle cases from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Navy Rear Adm. John E. Gumbleton, Expeditionary Strike Group 3 commander, spoke with reporters as the ship arrived in Los Angeles from San Diego.

The Mercy is now the largest hospital in Los Angeles, Garcetti said.

Gumbleton said the Mercy’s presence will allow local hospitals in Los Angeles to concentrate on COVID-19 care while its medical crew handles cases that are not related to COVID-19.

Marines are also helping with logistics, Newsom noted, adding that 500 National Guardsmen are on patrol doing humanitarian work throughout the state.

Garcetti said the National Guard will have its hands full, as it is also preparing for the wildfire season in addition to COVID-19.

