Iran's Ebrahim Raisi. Photo Credit: Iran News Wire

Raisi Says Iran Wants To Broaden Ties With Greece, Bangladesh

Tasnim News Agency

By

In separate congratulatory messages on the national days of Greece and Bangladesh, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed Tehran’s willingness to promote cooperation with Athens and Dhaka.

In Saturday messages to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Raisi congratulated them on Greek Independence Day, which celebrates the Greek Revolution of 1821.

Highlighting the age-old relations between Iran and Greece and the determination of their officials for closer interaction, the president expressed hope for the promotion of cooperation between the two nations in various fields.

In his messages to Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed on Saturday, Raisi congratulated the Muslim nation on its Independence Day, which commemorates the Asian country’s declaration of independence from Pakistan in March 1971.

Hailing the good and brotherly relations between Tehran and Dhaka, the Iranian president expressed hope that rapport and cooperation between the officials of the two countries would result in stronger constructive cooperation in various fields.

The Iranian president who took office in August 2021 has shaped his administration’s foreign policy on the basis of closer ties with the neighbors, Muslim nations and allies.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

