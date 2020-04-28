Formula One Planning To Start Season In July

By PanARMENIAN

Formula One’s chairman Chase Carey says he plans to start the 2020 season in Austria in July, after the French Grand Prix was called off, CNN reports.

French Grand Prix organizers announced on Monday, April 27 that it was impossible for the race to go ahead as planned on June 28. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month expanded the country’s ban on major events until at least the middle of July and imposed travel restrictions.

The 2020 season has yet to begin — the French Grand Prix is the 10th race to have been canceled or postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carey said in a statement that he was “increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer” with a view to kicking off in Austria in July — albeit in all likelihood behind closed doors.

He added: “We’re targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend.”

“September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races.” He said he hoped fans would be part of the events further into the schedule, adding that there were many issues to work out regarding travel to each country.

British Grand Prix organisers announced on Monday that their event remains on course to take place on July 19 — but that it will be held without spectators.

