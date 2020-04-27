ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Business 

Iran: President Rouhani Urges Planning For Business Boom

By

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on all economic organizations to formulate plans to help domestic businesses boom and compensate for the damages caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a Sunday session of the cabinet of ministers, Rouhani stressed the importance of business activities and growth of production and trade to deal with the economic impacts of COVID-19.

He also called on all organizations, economic institutions in particular, to devise plans to help businesses boom and contribute to employment and a surge in production in the country.

In a new year message on March 20, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for a further surge in the national production with the participation of all organizations and sectors, saying, “Officials should act in a way that production will witness a surge, God willing, and that there will be a tangible change in the lives of the people.”



Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

