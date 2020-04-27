Iran: President Rouhani Urges Planning For Business Boom

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on all economic organizations to formulate plans to help domestic businesses boom and compensate for the damages caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a Sunday session of the cabinet of ministers, Rouhani stressed the importance of business activities and growth of production and trade to deal with the economic impacts of COVID-19.

He also called on all organizations, economic institutions in particular, to devise plans to help businesses boom and contribute to employment and a surge in production in the country.

In a new year message on March 20, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for a further surge in the national production with the participation of all organizations and sectors, saying, “Officials should act in a way that production will witness a surge, God willing, and that there will be a tangible change in the lives of the people.”

