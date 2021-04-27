Virus Balkanicus-Fascist Chauvinism: Outsiders Are The Biggest Supporters – Essay

By Prof. Dr. Sabahudin Hadzialic

If the former CIA deputy executive for Balkan, Steven Meyer, said back in 2016: “Border lines of Balkan states will be changed” (for the interview to Serbian daily “Večernje novosti” and these days almost all important regional Balkan news spread it again, five ears later) that shows how somebody from outside, with the exact knowledge about the goals and aims of Balkan tribe leaders, can support, as outsider, further helps development of the existing conflicts.

Not as peaceful goal for the benefit of all, but for the benefit of few. Why I am so opposing this? It is so simple for media literate ones, but promising for the illiterate ones.

Namely, when Mr. Meyer underline that people will live peacefully in a “national” state(s) and it is a wish of the political community and the people(s) who live on the certain part of the Balkans (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Macedonia – by purpose I am mentioning two members of European Union, Slovenia and Croatia who are, under the ground, helping their co-fascist chauvinist colleagues in non_EU countries of the Balkan to rule, thrugh division), it looked like he is helping us, but it is totally opposite – that is further distraction and creation of future, even war, conflicts in the area.

Again, why? Because the existence of the fascist chauvinism among the nation(s) in the Balkans is secured with a total realization of the fascist moto “All Serbs in one state”; “All Croats in one state” and “Bosniaks (Muslims) in one state”, etc…for other mentioned countries of the region.

Again, why? Because, tensions rules. Other and different one will be always to blame why my salary is low; why there is no good health and retirement system and why there is not anymore security on the streets. Politicians, regardless if they are “left” (Nazi left) or “right” (all Nazi kind) wing will be blaming not friendly surrounding country for their own “mistakes” which are not mistakes but planned activity to get rich and “who gives a fuck” about their own nation(s).

Current examples:

Croatia – scam with the Flower shop which equipped local Ministry of health to establish WWW platform “cijepise.zdravlje.hr” (connected with ongoing pandemic of Covid-19) which suddenly lost thousands of patients waiting for the vaccination and instead inviting first 65+ years old, it has been inviting those under 20 years old. Just a top of the Ice berg-few million kunas (Croatian money – in Euros, around 1 million). Bosnia and Herzegovina – scam with the local producer of raspberries from whom (nowadays the Prime minister of Entity of Federation BiH on trial) has been purchased respirators (ventilators) in a amount of 10,5 million BAM (Bosnian currency) and it is about 6 million Euros (also a top of the Ice berg). Serbia – Current government connection with illegal produce of illicit cannabis. And on, and on, and on…

While all above-mentioned political leaders (devoted believers into Allah; God of the Catholics and God of Orthodox who call themselves Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats) getting richer and richer, through corruption, nepotism and clientelism, people from their countries fled out as Speedy Gonzales (famous cartoon character from my youth) going towards “better” world in the West. While, again, their leaders are blaming other and different ones for all scams they have done. Merry go round.

So, to say that the best solution is the unifying one country with one nation and one border, just need to have one more sentence: “One Fuhrer” (“One Leader”) and fascist chauvinists have won for another 100 years.

Why this voices comes from the so call “current political analysts from abroad” and why it comes now, again?

Because, the problem is among us, people of the almost same language (minor differences), same DNA background, history and cultural heritage (small, very small differences), media illiterate people who sucks spins like “all the Muslims are balijas; all the Serbs are četniks and all the Croats are Ustašas” (insulting, fascists titles of those people from the II World War – yes Balijas, Četniks and Ustašas were and are the fascists).

If politicians continue nowadays with the same blaming of each other, they will (people) become again Balijas, Ustašas and Četniks.

Why, again? Because politicians feels that if there is a “rule of law”, 90 % of them will be behind the bars for at, least, 15 years. For them suits only “law of rule” where crazy mob will blame other and different one for their own scams and thievery.

Solution? Very easy and very reachable:

Rights should be equal to the responsibility and vice versa Responsibility should be equal to the empathy and vice versa

and

Empathy should be equal to the equality and vice versa

Through the establishment of that kind of system of social justice, current houses of cards will fall down without any kind of revolution.

It is not utopia and/or bloody communism, but just simple humanity focused kind of living. Simple as it is.

Is it?

Or just another reflection of John Lennon’s song: “Imagine” in the current world of hidden, but real fascist chauvinism that exists on Balkans.

p.s. supported by current Covid-19 pandemic, which suits the Fuhrers like Goebbels to Hitler once upon a time.

p.s.2. What about the outsiders? They have been and they will always be here, as political assistants. Bigger problems are domestic traitors. We can easily handle the outsiders. How? Through the media literacy. Above all.