Brazil: Madonna’s Copacabana Concert On May 4 Likely To Draw 1.5 Million

By Vitor Abdala

The city of Rio de Janeiro is expecting 1.5 million people to attend Madonna’s concert in Copacabana on Saturday, May 4. A plan similar to the one traditionally adopted for New Year’s Eve was announced by municipal, state, and federal officials on Thursday (Apr. 25).

According to the city authorities, Madonna should take the stage at 9:45 pm for a two-hour show. The event, however, is set to begin with DJs performing at 7 pm and end at 2 am. The show will be relayed by 18 towers located in front of and behind the stage, which will be located in front of the world-famous Copacabana Palace.

A total of 170 extra flights have been confirmed between May 1 and 6, linking the marvelous city to 27 domestic destinations, as per municipal tourism company Riotur. A 30 percent surge in traffic is also expected at the Novo Rio bus station on May 3 and 4.

“Hotels are expected to reach full occupancy [in Copacabana], and the city’s economy is likely to raise BRL 300 million, generating jobs and income. We hope to be able to deliver this spectacle in the best possible way, not just for us cariocas, but for the whole world,” said Riotur head Patrick Corrêa.

In addition to the public on land, 226 boats will anchor 200 meters from the waterfront, port authorities reported.

Security

The Military Police will deploy 3,200 officers in Copacabana alone and should reinforce patrols around the venue.

In addition to the facial recognition cameras already in operation, an extra 12 will be installed in the district, as well as two drones equipped with the technology. The security scheme will further include eighteen search points along Atlântica avenue with metal detectors. No sharp objects or glass bottles will be allowed on the waterfront.