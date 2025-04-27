A7 African Cargo Lines Connecting West Africa With Russia – OpEd

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

Today, boosted by the Kremlin’s diplomatic push and support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Partnership, Russian companies are moving with multitude of development projects and corporate entrepreneurial investments into Africa. St. Petersburg summit has also charted the roadmap cum well-designed strategies for boosting the entire bilateral economic cooperation with the continent whose endowed resources include the huge human capital.

The geography of Russia-African economic cooperation is steadily expanding. As previously reported, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry, since the beginning of 2025, approximately 150 Russian companies have moved into Africa. And with Africa, ready to engage in priority partnerships, the Russian registered company called A7 African Cargo Lines LLC (A7 ACL, Moscow) has started its logistics and shipping services to West Africa. According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, A7 African Cargo Lines LLC (A7 ACL, Moscow), was registered on April 17, and has its primary activity listed as railway freight transportation.

“We intend to operate in West Africa,” the Board Chairman Andrei Severilov, told Interfax regarding the company’s establishment. “At the first stage, with the assistance of the Russian trade mission in Nigeria, we are implementing a project to establish a direct shipping line,” Severilov said. According to the news report, the launch of a maritime route between Novorossiysk and Nigeria’s port of Lagos is planned for mid-June, with two container ships chartered for the line’s inauguration, each with a capacity of 700 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). Future plans also include establishing maritime connections with Senegal (Dakar port).

Severilov previously owned a 23.8% stake in PJSC Far Eastern Shipping Company (FESCO, the parent company of FESCO Transportation Group). In September 2024, Severilov announced his intention to re-enter the transportation business and established the asset management company A7 African Cargo Lines LLC (A7 ACL, Moscow), with a focus on Africa and primarily targeting to get substantive returns, in terms of, profits. It’s unique decision to take up logistics connecting Africa’s transport market is poised for significant trade growth, by transporting goods across the region and for exports to Europe.

By building a new shipping line that would connect the West Africa, first through Nigeria promises raising trade. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation and its largest economy. Nigeria is a key member of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is fostering intra-African trade and economic integration. In addition to above factors, Russian companies are showing increased interest in Nigeria, for example in reviving the countries largest steel plant. There is also interest in investing in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Undoubtedly, establishing A7 African Cargo Lines LLC (A7 ACL, Moscow) could be an explicit opportunity for promoting trade by its logistics infrastructure. Reports indicate that Russia’s exports to Nigeria currently amount to about $1.51 billion, mainly consisting of refined petroleum, wheat, and malt, while Nigeria exports a small amount to Russia, primarily cut flowers, other oily seeds, and nuts.

Further to that, the overall Africa’s trade statistics at the end 2024, soared to a record of $24.5 billion from the previous figure, approximate $20 billion that came up during the special panel discussions in 2023 when the second Russia-Africa summit was held in St. Petersburg, the second largest city in the Russian Federation.

By the next Russia-Africa summit slated for 2026, with high anticipation of more Russian enterprises dominating the African landscape, in spite of the existing complexities and challenges would extend or broaden the sphere of economic influence in the context of geopolitical power shifts being capitulated by the Western powers and President Donald Trump of the United States.