India’s Suspension Of Indus Waters Treaty: An Era Of Pakistan-India Water Wars – OpEd

By Ali Mehar

India’s 1960s signed Indus Waters Treaty was a valuable reminder of the past in diplomacy–the memory of one of India and Pakistan’s very strange peace product to survive to some degree or form under time’s flowing waters of ebbs, and falls into place with eras of political strife. But India’s latest move to restrain from its treaty obligations has set a whirlpool of uncertainty, and the future of one of the world’s most significant water-sharing treaties hangs in the balance. It is a historic move, which has eroded the sanctity of the treaty as well as welcomed a new era of India-Pakistan relations, and is ready to destabilize regional water security.

Rethinking the Indus Waters Treaty: A Road Map to Cooperation

In a bid to rationalize the probable consequence of India’s action, one would have to revisit the idea and design of the Indus Waters Treaty. The World Bank-mediated agreement divides the six Indus Basin rivers between India and Pakistan. India has to receive the three eastern rivers—the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej—while Pakistan has to receive the three western rivers—the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. Western rivers, specifically, are Pakistan’s lifelines and provide almost 80% of its water, supporting agriculture, industries, and livelihoods of millions.

IWT lays some conditions for utilization of such waters. India can make use of western rivers only for non-consumptive purposes such as harnessing power with the assistance of hydropower but in a manner that does not diminish Pakistan’s quantum. The most favorable provision of the treaty is that it is easy and handy to enforce and has an effective mechanism for settlement of disputes with the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) and appeal to the use of neutral experts and the International Court of Arbitration.

This treaty endured more than six decades, weathering numerous political and military tensions between the two nations. The treaty lacked a withdrawal clause, and the extremely specific reference to mutual agreement in order to amend the treaty avoided the treaty from becoming an anachronism of Indian-Pakistani cooperation amidst otherwise strained bilateral relations. India’s Unilateral Suspension: A Violation of a Diplomatic Pillar

India’s move to put the IWT “in abeyance” in the aftermath of Pakistan’s refusal to proceed on cross-border terror is a break from this paradigm. It is possible under treaty provisions with mutual consent of both countries, as envisaged under Article XII. By one-sided implementation of the treaty without even bringing it to its knowledge, India is not only violating the terms and conditions of the treaty but also sending the wrong signal which is against the very principle of bilateral talks and cooperation.

While as keen as it is on political interests in national security calculations, this move has long-term consequences for the two nations and shared water resources. Water, previously a non-controversial plank in the otherwise strained Pak-Indian relationship, will now be contentious. This renders speculations about the treaty’s future, its enforcement, and the commitment for generations towards peace in the region that so far has distinguished their agreement over water share division unique.

The General Consequences of IWT Breach

The immediate impact of the suspension by India is monumental, and its impacts are hazardous to the two nations, particularly Pakistan. Pakistan’s western rivers with maximum water feed its agricultural sector supporting its millions of population. Any lack of water provision would result in agricultural loss, food shortage, and widespread economic disruptions. That would be creating economic imbalance for Pakistan and increasing its poverty even leading to interruptions.

Already vowed by Pakistan as a tit-for-tat on its action, declaring suspension as against the law of nations and doubting its existence to water security. Pakistan can even retaliate by suspending other bilateral agreements like the Shimla Agreement, which is held responsible for maintaining boundary disputes as well as to push diplomatic relations to their all-time high. Both nations, both nuclear-armed states, are taking a game of life and death for peace in the region.

Besides this, India’s action is not riskless. India does stand to lose its international reputation as a subregional partner. The international community will observe with keen interest how India would deal with the wrath of such an action. Any failure to have a peaceful dialogue with Pakistan can continue to isolate India in the world, when the bilateral alliance on a co-border basis for exploring joint natural resources becomes more important to global security.

Hydrological Implications: Would River Flow Be Affected?

While the political and diplomatic spill-overs are monumental, there has to be some leftover of hydrological fact in this regard. Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab are monolith rivers and they originate from high altitudes and hence there is a factor of natural discharge which cannot be taken lightly by India so easily. India’s hydroelectric schemes such as the Baglihar and Kishanganga dams contribute a very marginal percentage to the quantum of water flow. Existing dams are for the generation of power, not bulk diversion of water, and their contribution to the over-all quantity of water accessible to Pakistan is proportionally limited, especially in months of high flow when snowmelt of the Himalayas adds to the streams.

But the actual threat lies in the uncertainty generated by putting the treaty on hold. The managed channelization of water, which has been the backbone of Pakistan’s irrigation economy, is at risk. Such an uncertainty model would generate more tensions between the two nations since both nations would attempt to safeguard their water interests. An insecure paradigm for water sharing can lead to mismanagement, unilateralism, and rising regional tensions, which can further fuel the situation.

A Watershed in India-Pakistan Relations

India’s cancellation of the IWT is a landmark in bilateral relations. The agreement has been far from in force for decades—and indeed, a beacon of cooperation, stability, and shared responsibility. It not only reverses an important exchange of resources agreement, but also clouds future diplomatic exchanges between the two nuclear powers.

Its political significance is capable of refashioning the geopolitics of South Asia and contributing to wars’ nuances in South Asia in the future. Its role on the world’s law is impactful enough to render communal resources wealthier and world peace if it remains untangled. Suspension of the IWT promises to wreck the painstakingly balanced equilibrium which has maintained water as an area of cooperation amidst the increased tensions and carries the nightmarish fear that this long-fought accord will be overthrown.

India and Pakistan stand at the edge and regional water security and Indus Waters Treaty hang by a thread. The rest of the world will be holding its breath as the two nations place this historic wager, praying that they return to negotiations and collaboration before matters get even more complex to manage. This action will set the direction of future relations between India and Pakistan for generations to come with long-term implications for peace, stability, and cooperation in South Asia.