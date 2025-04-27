New Study Reveals Why One-Size-Fits-All Approach Fails To Address Energy Poverty

By Eurasia Review

Tailored strategies are needed to engage citizens facing diverse energy-related hardships

A newly published study sheds light on how different experiences of energy poverty shape the way citizens engage with energy-saving behaviours, public initiatives and policy measures. The research, as part of the POCITYF project, highlights the urgent need for more targeted and inclusive approaches to tackling energy poverty across Europe.

Titled “Different energy poverty issues, different engagement behaviours: A segmentation analysis of citizens in energy poverty”, the study draws on a large survey conducted in Spain and uses segmentation analysis to identify distinct citizen profiles affected by energy poverty. These profiles were based on indicators such as energy costs, home insulation quality and the ability to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures.

The results show that energy-poor citizens do not behave as a homogeneous group. Depending on their circumstances—whether they struggle with high bills, live in poorly insulated housing, or experience broader social exclusion—their likelihood to engage in energy-saving practices, seek help or participate in community energy programmes varies significantly.

“Understanding these behavioural differences is key,” the researchers note. “Policies and engagement strategies that overlook these distinctions risk missing the mark, especially for the most vulnerable groups.”

The study concludes that addressing energy poverty effectively requires tailored interventions that reflect the lived realities of different citizen groups. Rather than relying solely on generic messaging or broad policy instruments, energy transition initiatives must adopt more nuanced, citizen-centric strategies to boost participation and improve outcomes. As part of its mission to create smarter, more sustainable cities, the POCITYF project has supported this research to better inform positive energy district developments and improve the inclusiveness of energy innovation.