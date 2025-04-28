Overflowing Of Jhelum River Panics PoK Residents As Being A Pahalgam After Effect – OpEd

By Nava Thakuria

On the backdrop of India’s mounting pressure on Pakistan for its patronage of terrorists to indulge in disruptive activities inside the Kashmir valley for decades, most media outlets in the neighboring country reported an upsurge in Jhelum river that flows from Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan as the handiwork of New Delhi.

Mainstream newspapers and news channels based in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi reported the overflowing of Jhelum as the probable consequence of New Delhi’s suspension of a 65 years old bilateral rivers-treaty after the Pahalgam barbaric incident, where 26 innocent tourists from different parts of India lost their lives to Islamist terrorists on April 22, 2025.

New Delhi had sent a stern message to Islamabad with a major diplomatic offensive including the closure of integrated Attari-Wagah check-post, exemption of visa service to Pakistani nationals and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which was signed in Karachi by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Mohammed Ayub Khan. India’s foreign ministry said in an official statement that the 1960 IWT will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. Islamabad also made harsh statements arguing that Pakistan was ready to counter any retaliation from the Indian side.

Pakistan’s popular newspaper ‘The Express Tribune’ reported on 27 April that a swelling Jhelum river in Muzaffarabad (capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), surprised everyone. “The sudden release of water triggered a high-level flood, causing fear and havoc among local communities overnight,” said the report, adding that the Muzaffarabad administration declared a water emergency as the rising waters caught residents flat-footed. Following the situation, mosque announcements were made across riverside settlements, warning people to take immediate precautionary measures, while the administration launched emergency safety protocols.

An influential daily ‘The News International’ reported that ‘there was a sudden severe flood in the Jhelum river, causing panic among the local people’. The local administration imposed a water emergency after the situation. The report alleged that the move was ‘a clear violation of international laws and river agreements’. ‘Daily Times’ clearly stated that ‘India suddenly released water into the Jhelum river without informing Pakistan’, which caused a sharp rise in water levels near Muzaffarabad. In response, the administration warned the residents living near the riverbanks not to venture into Jhelum.

Another media outlet ‘Dunya News’ also claimed that India suddenly released water into the Jhelum following which a sharp rise in water levels up to 8 feet was observed in Muzaffarabad. ‘Pakistan Today’ reported that the rise in water level of Jhelum was also recorded in Chakothi area. ‘Ary News’ hinted that a large quantity of water was released in Jhelum to create a flood like situation in Pakistan. The local disaster management authority claimed that the water was discharged from the Uri hydroelectric dam on the other side of the border.

New Delhi did not respond to the speculation relating to Jhelum’s overflowing. Incidentally, the water level declined by the next day to a reasonable level. Now the water experts come to the scene stating the latest level of Jhelum’s water was due to the melting of snow and heavy rains in the catchment areas across the Kashmir valley. Some however apprehended that the Indian authorities might have carried out flushing operation of the reservoir in the hydroelectric project. They also warned that if that is repeated in the sowing season, it would negatively impact on irrigation and agricultural activities in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, New Delhi asked all media outlets, precisely news channels, to refrain from ‘showing live coverage of defence operations’ and also movement of security personnel. An advisory, issued by the Union information & broadcasting ministry after the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, said that all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are asked to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security related operations in the interest of national security.

“Specifically: No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on ‘sources-based’ information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken. Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel,” added the advisory citing the past incidents like Kargil war, Mumbai terror attacks, Kandahar hijacking, etc where unrestricted coverage put unintended adverse consequences on national interests.

“Media, digital platforms, and individuals play a vital role in safeguarding national security. Apart from the legal obligations, it is a shared moral responsibility to ensure that our collective actions do not compromise ongoing operations or the security of our forces,” stated the advisory, adding that the concerned ministry had earlier issued advisories to all television channels to adhere to Rule 6(1)(p) of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021), where the Rule 6(1)(p) states that no program should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces.

The advisory stated that such telecast is in violation of the cable television rules and liable for legal actions. Hence, all television channels are advised not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operation and movement by the security forces. Media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate government till such operation concludes. All stakeholders are requested to continue exercising vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation, it concluded.