Pakistan: The People’s Bailout – OpEd

By Advocate Mazhar Siddique Khan

When nations teeter on the edge of default, the usual saviors are multilateral institutions with long acronyms and short patience. But Pakistan, as history often reminds us, is not a usual nation.

In March 2025, the country recorded an unprecedented $4 billion in remittances—sent not by financiers in boardrooms, but by taxi drivers in Dubai, software engineers in Toronto, nurses in Riyadh, and shopkeepers in Manchester. This isn’t just a number. It’s a message. And it comes with consequences.

For too long, the engines of economic growth have been theorized through exports and foreign direct investment. But in many developing states—Pakistan included—it’s neither exports nor FDI that sustain the nation’s pulse. It’s the remittances: the quiet, consistent flow of hope packaged in hard currency, wired back home with faith that things will get better.

They just might be.

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan called the 37% surge in remittances “unprecedented in history,” and rightly so. The country has amassed $28 billion in remittances from July to March of this fiscal year alone—a 33.2% jump from the same period last year. This isn’t just heartwarming—it’s macro economically stabilizing. With a current account surplus projected at up to $900 million in March, the narrative of economic freefall is giving way to cautious optimism.

The ripple effects are visible across the board. The Pakistan Stock Exchange has responded in kind, with the KSE-100 Index soaring past 119,000 points in intra-day trading, and a daily rise of nearly 690 points. Investor confidence isn’t built on sentiment alone—it’s responding to real signals: declining inflation, now down to 1.5%, improved forex reserves, and a revitalized rupee. For a country long shackled by debt cycles and IMF conditionality, this is more than a bullish trend—it’s a statement of intent.

And yet, the most powerful takeaway isn’t economic. It’s emotional.

These remittances reflect not just financial flows but a renewal of faith. After years of political instability, governance paralysis, and economic despair, overseas Pakistanis are betting on their homeland again. They’re not just sending money; they’re sending a signal. A signal that they believe in the new direction. That they trust the system—at least enough to back it with their earnings.

This should not be taken for granted. For years, diaspora trust has been eroded by broken promises, opaque policies, and bureaucratic apathy. But something is shifting. Policy reforms have started to speak the language of the people: legal protections for overseas property, incentives for investment, recognition through civil awards, and the unprecedented gesture of making overseas Pakistanis tax filers eligible for business incentives.

The strategic impact is immense. The surge in dollar inflows reduces Pakistan’s dependency on external loans. It helps stabilize the currency, ease domestic interest rates, and fund imports without external strings attached. It also drives household consumption, injects liquidity into the economy, and strengthens the government’s ability to plan beyond survival. Remittances, in short, are transforming from emergency lifelines to pillars of long-term planning.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Pakistan’s economic woes are over. Structural reforms are still essential, export diversification remains an unmet goal, and political stability is always fragile. But March 2025 offered something the country hasn’t had in a while: breathing room.

And hope.

The IMF didn’t engineer this. Nor did international investors. It was engineered by Pakistan’s own people—its global family, bound not by borders but by belief. They’ve played their part. Now it’s the state’s turn to ensure that this faith isn’t misplaced. That this moment isn’t a spike, but a turning point.

Because when your economy is powered not by bailouts, but by belief—then perhaps, just perhaps, you’re finally on the road to sovereignty.