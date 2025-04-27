Port Blast Unconnected To Iran’s Defense Industry: MP

By Tasnim News Agency

The spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission dismissed any link between the Saturday’s massive explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port and the country’s defense sector.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Ebrahim Rezaei said the preliminary reports suggest that what caught fire at Shahid Rajaei Port and caused the explosion had nothing to do with the Iranian defense sector.

His comments came after anti-Iranian media outlets spread rumors that the blast was caused by explosive materials used in the production of missiles.

The Office of the Prosecutor-General of Iran issued a statement on Saturday evening, asking the virtual space activists and media outlets to avoid raising issues that may cause psychological distress in society.

It also warned that running unconfirmed stories, spreading lies and upsetting the psychological security of the country will result in prosecution.

The death toll from the massive explosion in Shahid Rajaei Port has risen to 25, while over 800 people have been injured.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for a probe into the incident and dispatched Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to the disaster site.

Shahid Rajaei Port is a commercial hub of Iran that handles container traffic and also has oil tanks and other petrochemical facilities.