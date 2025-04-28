Rubio Should Address ‘Where’s Monaco?’ Problem In Foreign Policy Planning Prior To Kushner Senate Confirmation Hearing – OpEd

By Michael Walsh

Prior to the Senate confirmation hearing for Charles Kushner, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be wise to correct a longstanding oversight in U.S. foreign policy planning.

Under the prior two administrations, the U.S. Mission to France and Monaco has tended to overlook the importance of Monegasque affairs when conducting mission strategic planning. That is despite the fact that the U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic concurrently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to the Principality of Monaco. That needs to change. Otherwise, the Trump Administration will not be well positioned to counter those aspects of Monegasque affairs that undermine U.S. national security, foreign policy, and trade interests such as countering money laundering, organized crime, and tax evasion.

Historical Precedents

The U.S. Mission to France and Monaco has not placed much emphasis on Monegasque affairs in mission strategic planning over the years. Neither the first Trump Administration nor the Biden Administration produced an Integrated Country Strategy for Monaco. The Biden Administration simply included a few explicit references to Monegasque affairs in the Integrated Country Strategy for France. Remarkably, the first Trump Administration did not even go that far. Its Integrated Country Strategy for France failed to include any explicit references to Monegasque affairs.

Interesting Bedfellows

That oversight creates interesting bedfellows for Monaco. The U.S. Department of State tends to conduct mission strategic planning for every independent state in the world. The exceptions are few and far between. They often include independent states that do not have diplomatic relations with the United States. Think Iran and North Korea. They sometimes include independent states that have a suspension in embassy operations. Think Syria. Clearly, Monaco does not fit in either of those categories. The Principality is a European microstate, not part of the Axis of Aggression.

Standalone Approach

Given the optics for US-Monaco relations, Secretary Rubio should correct that oversight. Fortunately, that would not take a lot of effort nor require the expenditure of a lot of resources. Rubio could simply order David McCawley, Chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Paris, to produce an Integrated Country Strategy for Monaco. That strategic planning approach would be consistent with what has been undertaken by some other U.S. diplomatic missions to two or more independent states. Take the U.S. Mission to Senegal and Guinea-Bissau for example. Under the prior two administrations, the U.S. Mission to Senegal and Guinea-Bissau produced separate strategic plans for Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

Political Imperative

That strategic planning approach is also warranted by the serious concerns that have been raised about the Monegasque anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing regime. Last year, Monaco was added to the list of countries for increased monitoring by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). In the U.S. Congress, there are still many members who believe that the U.S. Department of State should be prioritizing the issues of money laundering, organized crime, and tax evasion, and some of these members will soon be passing judgement on the suitability of Kushner as U.S. Ambassador to the Principality of Monaco. The Trump Administration would therefore be smart to respond to those concerns with an Integrated Country Strategy for Monaco. Such an unexpected gesture could make the confirmation process for Kushner go a little bit smoother.