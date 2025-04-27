The Sadness Af Knidos Ancient City And A Parking Lot – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Located at the western tip of the Datça Peninsula, where the Aegean and Mediterranean seas meet, the Knidos Ancient City carries the traces of a civilization that has fascinated visitors for centuries. One of the brightest centers of its time in art, science, and architecture, Knidos is known as the birthplace of the famous mathematician and astronomer Eudoxus, the medical scholar Euryphon, and the first nude female statue in the world, the Knidos Aphrodite.

Despite being home to such a valuable heritage, Knidos recently underwent a significant change in management. The responsibility for its promotion and preservation was transferred from the Datça Municipality to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Unfortunately, the new administration’s first move was to bring construction machinery to the entrance of the ancient city and begin building a large parking lot.

The reckless destruction of the historical fabric has left everyone who respects nature and the past deeply disappointed. Although I’ve been visiting Datça for years, I’ve never had the opportunity to see Knidos in person. Now, instead of walking through its sacred ruins, I fear I will be lost amidst construction noises. A profound sense of sorrow weighs on me.

Seeing this situation, the painful thought inevitably comes to mind: Perhaps it’s a blessing that the British took some important artifacts from here two centuries ago and brought them to the British Museum. At least there, they are being exhibited under protection and with respect. The remaining artifacts here, however, are gradually being abandoned to people’s recklessness, ignorance, and negligence.

When the Germans were building the railway, they moved the entire ancient city of Pergamon to Berlin. I’ve always criticized them, but perhaps they did the right thing. Now, it is preserved and exhibited in a huge enclosed area, with even touching prohibited.

Knidos is not just a city made of stones; it is the voice of a civilization, the eternal memory of a culture. Yet, we continue to fail in understanding, preserving, and passing on this unique legacy that the past has left us.

One day, after it’s too late, mourning the things we have lost will serve no purpose. That is why, while we still have time, we must take care of our historical treasures, like Knidos.

Because Knidos is not only our past; it is also one of the last stories we can tell to the future.