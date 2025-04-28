Ukraine: Putin’s Victory In Sight – OpEd

By Lim Teck Ghee

A picture paints a thousand words. The photo of Trump and Zelensky in conversation while attending the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis in Rome is the strongest indication that the U.S. president is about to succeed in his first presidential promise – that of bringing about a peace agreement to end the Ukraine Russia war.

Although details of the agreement are still being negotiated – for now, it is simply a truce pause – it will likely end with Russia retaining the Crimean region which was the territorial flash point for the beginning of the war.

Looking further ahead, there is little doubt that the coming peace agreement will be a geopolitical game changer.

It will enable Putin – much more than Trump – to declare victory with the de facto recognition of Russian control over areas of the Crimean and Donbas region. This is likely to be quickly followed by the incorporation of the Crimea states into the Russian federation.

The Eclipse of NATO

Putin has also been insistent that the agreement should include guarantees that Ukraine will not join NATO which he has repeatedly denounced as the instigator of the war. This may not be written explicitly into the final peace document but even if this exclusion clause does not appear, it is clear that, along with Ukraine, NATO is the biggest loser in this Trump-influenced but Putin-determined peace agreement.

Not only has NATO been stopped in its attempt to extend its influence along the eastern flank of countries bordering Russia, there are now significant concerns and uncertainty, and potential divisions within NATO, with implications for the alliance’s role in containing Russia.

Although the organization will continue to exist, its historical position in European security based on bringing down the Soviet Union initially, and its successor since the end of the first cold war, has now been drastically compromised and undermined. Already European nations have felt compelled to increase their own defense capabilities leading to a more fragmented European security landscape. The peace agreement will also bring into question the “open door” policy of NATO and make other countries that are looking to join the organization feel less secure.

Normalizing Relations With Russia

Another key aspect is the waiving of the sanctions and other restrictions imposed on Russia since the war began.

These have included sanctions in the financial and energy sectors, trade restrictions as well as restrictions on individuals and entities identified as associated with the war.

Measures such as restrictions on air travel and the banning of Russian airlines from the airspace of countries, and blocking of Russian-flagged vessels from accessing EU ports are likely to be quickly abandoned. As are sanctions on exports and imports dealing with Russia.

More contentious is the unfreezing of Russian assets, including both state and private holdings held in the west. Currently estimated to be potentially significantly higher than $350 billion USD, Ukraine has insisted that these assets should be used as reparations payment for the war damage which it sees itself as the victim. Russia, however, is unlikely to agree to this demand and it is possible that this may provide a sticking point delaying the conclusion of the peace agreement.

Peace Agreement as a Geopolitical Game Changer

Whenever the peace agreement is arrived at, however the final peace agreement is written up, no matter the precise terms of agreement, and whatever the concessions made by Ukraine and Russia to end the war, there is little doubt that Russia has regained its lost great power status.

Russians and their allies and other supporters in the world including in the west who have remained quiet will see this as resembling Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany during the second world war, despite the horrendous losses it has suffered.

Others may see the agreement as a pivotal historical turning point where great power decision making sets precedents and brings about far-reaching consequences.

In February soon after his appointment as Secretary of State, Mario Rubio noted in a press interview:

“So it’s not normal for the world to simply have a unipolar power. That was not – that was an anomaly. It was a product of the end of the Cold War, but eventually you were going to reach back to a point where you had a multipolar world, multi-great powers in different parts of the planet. We face that now with China and to some extent Russia”

The Economic War Ahead

Together with its return to great power status, we should also see Russia play a key role in the establishment of a fairer, more equitable and independent rules based international order, together with China and other countries of the Global South.

Russia’s position as a founding member of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), its role in formalizing the group in 2006, and its commitment to the organization from its inception makes it a formidable opponent to Western efforts to bring down BRICS as a counterweight to the Western-dominated global economic order.

Add to this Russia’s economic clout as a major global energy producer (oil and gas) and vast array of natural resources (many only partially exploited), it is not surprising that the U.S. wants Russia to be on its side in the American struggle and battle to retain its diminished global geopolitical and economic supremacy.

We can expect the Trump administration to dangle concession after concession to Russia following the peace agreement even as the U.S. pursues a tariff war ostensibly aimed at the rest of the world but especially targeting what both Republican and Democratic party leaders identify as America’s existential enemy, China. However, it is extremely unlikely that Putin will succumb to these offerings and other inducements and abandon his friends and allies as well as lose the respect he has won around the world in return for what the U.S. may provide as part of its strategic geopolitical rapprochement with Russia.