King Salman Tells Islam Conference That Saudi Arabia Has Fought ‘Extremism, Violence And Terrorism’

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia has fought against extremism with “determination and decisiveness,” King Salman told a Muslim World League (MWL) conference on Monday.

In an address to the MWL’s conference in Makkah on moderate Islam, the king called for an end to racist and xenophobic speech.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned and fought all forms of extremism, violence and terrorism, with ideology, determination and decisiveness, and has opposed any identification with them,” the king said in a speech delivered on his behalf by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

Saudi Arabia is committed to “spreading peace and coexistence and has established international intellectual platforms and centers to promote these principles,” the king said.

“We reiterate our invitation to stop the racist and xenophobic speech from whatever source and under any pretext whatsoever,” he added.

The king said the world today is in serious need of a role model and that Muslims can help spread the good values in the world.

The MWL, an international nongovernmental Islamic organization, based in Makkah, is holding the “Moderation and Indications” conference for four days. The event is being attended by dignitaries, scholars, senior officials and leading thinkers from the Muslim world.

The conference marks the start of several major regional summits in the Kingdom this week. They include emergency meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab League convened by Saudi Arabia to discuss the heightened tensions in the region with Iran.

The event will discuss topics including “Moderation in Islamic History and Jurisprudence Heritage” and “Neutral Speeches and the Contemporary Age” under the theme of “Moderation Between Authenticity and Modernity.

Other topics will include “Differences and the Culture of Moderation” and “Practical Programs to Promote Moderation Among Youth.”

The fifth session of the conference will focus on “Moderation and the Message of Civilized Communication.” Participants will discuss religious pluralism and cultural communication, and the common values in contemporary international relations.