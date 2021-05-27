Pashinyan’s Offer: Armenia, Azerbaijan Quit Border, International Observers Come In

By PanARMENIAN

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, May 27 suggested that both Armenian and Azerbaijani militaries pull back their forces from the border and pave the way for the deployment of international observers from Russia or the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries.

The proposal is part of what he earlier described as a “peaceful settlement plan” for the resolution of the situation on the border between the two countries, after Azerbaijani troops violated the border in several sections and are still refusing to leave.

By moving away from borders, Pashinyan told a Security Council meeting, the two militaries will create a several kilometers-wide area between themselves and return to their permanent places of deployment, committing to not building up border areas, until delimitation and demarcation is carried out under the auspices of the international community.

According to the acting PM, observers from Russia or the OSCE Minsk Group countries should be involved in the process.

Pashinyan described the proposal of the Armenian side as “sensible,” which he said is addressed to Russia, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs countries and Azerbaijan.

The head of the Armenian government earlier expressed confidence that the offer is mutually beneficial and feasible in a short period of time with the support of the international community.

On the morning of May 12, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the border of Armenia in the southern province of Syunik, advancing 3.5 kilometers and surrounding Sev Lake, which is situated on the border between the two countries but is predominantly a part of Armenia. On May 13, the Azerbaijani military committed more border violations against Armenia, advancing near Vardenis (Gegharkunik province) and Sisian (Syunik province). One Armenian serviceman was killed in Azerbaijan’s shooting on May 25, while six others were captured on May 27.