Iran Applies For BRICS Membership

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran has applied for joining the group of five major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, a spokesman said.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced at a press conference on Monday that the Islamic Republic has submitted its application for membership in the BRICS.

A series of consultations have been held in this regard, Saeed Khatibzadeh added.

He said although the BRICS is not a treaty or an international agreement, it has been based on a very creative mechanism with broad aspects.

The spokesman noted that the BRICS members make up 30 percent of the world’s gross production and 40 percent of the world’s population.

He expressed hope that Iran’s membership in the BRICS would result in “added values” for both sides.

Addressing a virtual summit of the BRICS Business Forum, which was attended by the group’s top leaders on Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed the country’s readiness to share its vast capabilities and potentials to help the BRICS attain its goals.