NIOC Says Preliminary Work Begins For Iran-Saudi Oil Cooperation

By Tasnim News Agency

Head of the National Iranian Oil Company Mohsen Khojastehmehr announced that preliminary work for bilateral cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the oil industry has already commenced, amid the revival of relations between the two countries.

He stated during a press conference on Tuesday that there is currently no undecided fate for the shared oil fields between the two nations, according to IRNA.

Speaking on the sidelines of a summit in Tehran, Khojastehmehr said necessary plans and resolutions have been made to increase production and maintain production capacity for all joint fields between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the Forouzan shared oil field, Khojastehmehr said PetroPars and offshore facilities companies are actively working and positive news about increased production in this field will be announced soon. Additionally, the contract for constructing the jacket for the Frzad B gas field has been signed, and PetroPars is currently undertaking the construction, added.

Reaffirming the absence of an undecided fate for any shared field, Khojastehmehr stressed the initiation of preliminary work for bilateral cooperation due to the revival of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He said Iran is ready to commence drilling in the shared Arash oil field, with significant resources approved by the Board of Directors of the National Iranian Oil Company for implementing the field’s development plan. “Once the necessary conditions are met, drilling operations in the Arash field will begin,” he added.

Khojastehmehr said the development plan for the A gas field has been presented to the Board of Directors of the National Iranian Oil Company, and in the near future, the construction of the field’s jacket will also commence.