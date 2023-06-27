Pentagon To Send Another $500M In Security Assistance For Ukraine

By DoD News

By Joseph Clark

The Defense Department announced an additional security assistance package of up to $500 million aimed at providing key capabilities to support Ukraine’s counteroffensive operations and defend against Russia’s war of aggression.

The package includes additional armored vehicles, antiarmor systems and critical munitions for U.S.-provided Patriot air defense systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems among other items.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine in announcing the latest round of aid.

“As we have since the beginning of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion, the U.S. will continue to work with our allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” he said.

The Biden administration has committed more than $40.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

The latest round of assistance marks the 41st drawdown of equipment from DOD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It comes amid a period of upheaval within Russia’s borders following an armed revolt by Wagner Group mercenaries.

President Joe Biden said on Monday the U.S. remains focused on coordinating with allies and supporting Ukraine as his national security team monitors the fallout from the weekend’s events.

Biden said he would stay in “constant contact” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and affirmed the United States’ continued commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Ryder reiterated today that the U.S. will remain focused on providing Ukraine with the assistance needed to defend itself from Russia’s ongoing aggression.

“As it relates to Ukraine, the war there continues; Russia’s illegal occupation continues. And, so, we are not going to lose sight of that fact,” Ryder said. “And we’re going to continue to work closely with them [the Ukrainians] to provide them with the kinds of capabilities that they need to execute the operation that they planned and that they’re conducting.”