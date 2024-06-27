Reject The Glorification Of The Ruling Class And Their Capitalist Ideologies – OpEd

By Bhabani Shankar Nayak

In the broader social and collective conception, ideals such as human happiness, freedom, democracy, peace, equality, justice, solidarity, and prosperity have been either totally neglected or pushed aside as irrelevant in the pursuit of economic growth and development to establish and expand capitalism. Under the dominant capitalist paradigm, economic indicators like GDP growth and market expansion are prioritised over social well-being and equitable development. This focus on economic metrics overlooks the importance of comprehensive human development, which encompasses more than just economic growth.

In terms of human happiness and freedom, the ruling class often equates these with consumerism and individual liberties, overshadowing the importance of collective well-being and social justice. Mass consumerism expands commodity market for profit by commodification lives, labour and society. Democracy is presented as a hallmark of free societies, yet the ruling class influences electoral processes and policy making to ensure that their interests are preserved. The deepening of democracy is delayed for the pursuit of market interests. Human happiness, for example, is often reduced to consumer satisfaction, ignoring the deeper aspects of well-being such as mental health, community bonds, and a sense of purpose. Freedom is frequently equated with purchasing power and market freedoms, overshadowing the significance of political and social liberties. Democracy, instead of being a genuine participatory process, becomes a facade where economic elites exert significant influence over political decisions.

Peace, equality, and justice are similarly compromised. In many cases, economic growth is pursued at the expense of social harmony, leading to increased inequality and social unrest. The environmental degradation that accompanies unchecked economic development further exacerbates social inequalities and threatens long-term sustainability. Solidarity and collective well-being are often undermined in a capitalist society that champions individualism and competition. The social fabric weakens as people are pitted against each other in the race for economic success, leading to a fragmented society where the vulnerable are left behind. In pursuit of prosperity defined by material wealth, the richer segments of society accumulate more resources, while the poorer segments face growing hardships. This disparity is rationalised by the ruling class as a natural outcome of economic growth, sidelining the moral and ethical imperatives of justice and equality.

The skewed conceptions of peace, nationalism, wars, markets, human happiness, freedom, democracy, and everyday governance in contemporary discourses are shaped by the ideas of the ruling class. These ideas are normalised and naturalised to strengthen the ruling class’s grip on individuals, societies, cultures, politics, religions, the states, and governments. The ruling class uses its influence to propagate specific ideologies, presenting them as the standard and most rational approach to organising society and individual lives. This manipulation ensures that humanistic and alternative perspectives are marginalised, making it difficult for opposing views to gain traction. By controlling the narrative around crucial concepts such as peace and democracy, the ruling class maintains its power and ensures that societal structures remain favourable to their interests.

For instance, the notion of nationalism is often framed in a way that promotes unity and pride among the populace, but it can also serve to divert attention from internal issues and justify external conflicts to manipulate the masses and ensure their hegemony over people and resources. Similarly, the market is frequently portrayed as the most efficient means of resource distribution, despite evidence that it leads to significant inequality and exploitation. Everyday governance, from local municipalities to national governments, is also subject to the ruling class’s influence. Through lobbying, campaign financing, and control over media, they shape public opinion and policy decisions to align with their objectives. This pervasive influence underscores the importance of critical thinking and awareness among the populace to challenge and dismantle these entrenched power structures to reclaim freedom, democracy and citizenship rights.

The ruling class continues to propagate their ideas as the only viable alternatives, presenting these ideas and projects as their own initiatives. However, they also make working people believe in these ideas and projects as if they are universally beneficial. By dominating educational systems, media, and public discourse, the ruling class frames their ideologies as common sense or the natural order of things. This manipulation is strategic, ensuring that the working class internalizes these beliefs and supports policies that ultimately serve the interests of the elite. The ruling class employs various means to achieve this, including cultural narratives that glorify individualism, meritocracy, and free-market capitalism.

For example, in many societies, the concept of success is often tied to hard work and individual effort, overshadowing the structural barriers that impede equal opportunity to majority of working people in the society. This narrative convinces working people that their socio-economic status is a result of their own actions, rather than systemic inequalities. As a result, they may resist collective actions or policies aimed at redistributing wealth and power. Moreover, the ruling class utilises political rhetoric to align their interests with national interests, often invoking patriotism and fear of external threats to justify their agendas. This tactic diverts attention from domestic issues and frames dissenting voices as unpatriotic or radical.

Through the normalisation of ruling class ideologies, the elites ensure that any alternative viewpoints are perceived as unrealistic or impractical. This control over societal values and beliefs effectively marginalises revolutionary ideas and maintains the status quo. The ruling class’s ability to propagate their ideas as the only alternatives, while making working people believe in them, is a testament to their control over societal institutions and narratives. Recognising and challenging these manipulative tactics is essential for fostering a more equitable and just society. It is essential to challenge the capitalist narrative and advocate for a holistic approach to collective human development. It is also important prioritise human happiness, freedom, democracy, peace, equality, justice, solidarity, and prosperity alongside economic growth to build a more equitable society and sustainable planet, where people are free to pursue their dreams and happiness.

The mass rejection of ruling class ideas and the end of the celebration of ruling class ideals are the first steps towards collective consciousness and the mass emancipation of human lives from the clutches of capitalism and its multiple variants in every aspect of our lives. To achieve true liberation, it is crucial for people to become aware of how deeply embedded ruling class ideologies are in our daily existence. These ideologies shape our perceptions of success, happiness, and progress, often in ways that serve the interests of the elite while marginalising the needs and rights of the majority. By rejecting these ideas, individuals and communities can begin to envision alternative ways of organising society that prioritise human well-being over profit.

Developing collective consciousness involves understanding the interconnectedness of various social, economic, and political issues. It requires recognising that the struggles of different groups—whether they be workers, marginalised communities, or environmental activists—are linked by a common thread: the pervasive influence of capitalist exploitation and oppression. This awareness fosters solidarity and encourages unified action against the forces that perpetuate inequality and injustice.

Ending the celebration of ruling class ideals means challenging the narratives that glorify wealth accumulation, competitive individualism, and consumerism. It involves promoting values such as cooperation, community, sustainability, and equity. Educational systems, media, and cultural institutions play a critical role in this transformation by fostering critical thinking and providing platforms for diverse voices and perspectives. As people begin to reject the dominance of capitalist ideologies, they can start to explore and implement alternative economic and social models. These might include cooperative enterprises, community-based resource management, and policies that prioritise social welfare and environmental stewardship over corporate profits. Such models offer practical examples of how society can be organised around principles of fairness, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Ultimately, the mass rejection of ruling class ideas and the cessation of their celebration pave the way for a more just and equitable world. This process is not only about dismantling the existing structures of power but also about building new systems that genuinely reflect the collective aspirations and needs of humanity. It is a journey towards true emancipation, where the potential and dreams of every individual can be realised, free from the constraints of a capitalist framework that domesticates lives, love, liberties and livelihoods in pursuit of profit at the cost of people and planet. It is time to reject capitalism and its values in all its forms to rejoice life.