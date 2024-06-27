Secretary General Welcomes President Zelenskyy To NATO Headquarters To Prepare Washington Summit

By Eurasia Review

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to NATO Headquarters on Thursday (27 June 2024) to discuss final preparations for the Washington Summit in July.

At the Summit, increasing support to Ukraine will be a top priority for Allied leaders. “I think we are really on track to a very good NATO Summit for Ukraine and for NATO,” Mr Stoltenberg said at the beginning of the meeting.

The Secretary General said he expects Allies to agree for NATO to take the lead in coordination and provision of security assistance and training for Ukraine. Mr Stoltenberg has also proposed a long-term financial pledge to give Ukraine more predictability in the support they receive.

The Secretary General congratulated President Zelenskyy on the signing of an EU-Ukraine security agreement and the start of EU accession talks this week.