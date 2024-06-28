The Trump Vs. Biden Debate: A Disturbing Display – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Last night, I watched the debate between Trump and Biden on CNN, held in Atlanta. It was an embarrassing spectacle for the United States, highlighting the deep crisis within American politics.

Donald Trump, as usual, distorted the facts, spreading misinformation and lies. Throughout the debate, his inconsistencies and aggressive demeanor stood out. He consistently attacked his opponent, Joe Biden, with baseless and misleading accusations.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, appeared aged and exhausted. During the debate, he often hesitated and struggled to find the right words. His health issues, likely exacerbated by his age, were evident. Biden gave the impression that he should step back and focus on rest and treatment rather than actively participating in the presidential race.

It is clear that the U.S. presidential race needs new and younger candidates. Both Trump and Biden, instead of offering solutions to current problems, were overshadowed by their pasts and present weaknesses. This situation is alarming not only for the U.S. but also for the world.

A similar scenario exists in our political landscape. Long-standing figures in politics have drifted away from dynamic and innovative policies. There is a pressing need for energetic and visionary leaders who can address the public’s issues.

In conclusion, both in the U.S. and other countries, it is essential for younger and more dynamic candidates to emerge on the political stage. Current leaders should make way for the new generation of politicians, which will pave the way for democracy and social progress.