Turkey-Syria Relations: Evolving Strategies And Diplomatic Agility Over Seven Years – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

The relationship between Turkey and Syria has undergone dramatic changes over the past decade. The Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, disrupted regional balances and led to significant shifts in Turkey’s foreign policy. At the onset of the war, Turkey took a clear stance against the Assad regime by supporting opposition groups and launching military interventions with the declaration, “We entered Syria to end the reign of the tyrant Assad.”

However, as of today, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent statement, “We can meet with Mr. Assad and his family as we did in the past,” signals a fundamental shift in Turkey’s Syria policy. This change exemplifies the flexibility and adaptability required in the realm of diplomacy.

The Beginning of the War and Turkey’s Policy

When the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011, Turkey was one of the countries most affected by the crisis in its neighboring state. Millions of Syrian refugees fled to Turkey, and due to the international community’s inability to resolve the crisis, Turkey felt compelled to take action on its own. During this period, Turkey openly opposed the Assad regime and endeavored to establish safe zones in northern Syria.

Evolving Strategies Over Time

As the years passed, the situation in Syria became increasingly complex. To ensure border security and encourage the return of Syrian refugees, Turkey launched various military operations. These operations increased Turkey’s influence in Syria but also attracted criticism from the international community.

In recent years, Turkey has adopted a more pragmatic approach to its Syria policy. By cooperating with Russia and Iran through platforms like the Astana Process, Turkey began seeking diplomatic solutions to the Syrian crisis. Direct engagement with the Assad regime also emerged as a possibility during this time.

Recent Statements

President Erdoğan’s statement, “We can meet with Mr. Assad and his family as we did in the past,” is one of the clearest indicators of this new phase in Turkey’s Syria policy. This remark shows that Turkey is willing to keep diplomatic channels open to achieve its objectives in Syria.

Diplomatic Agility and Flexibility

This shift underscores the importance of agility and flexibility in diplomacy. In international relations, quickly adapting to changing circumstances and collaborating with diverse actors are crucial for resolving crises. Turkey’s transformation in its Syria policy highlights the dynamic nature of diplomacy and the significance of strategic flexibility.

Turkey’s policy in Syria has undergone significant changes over the past seven years. Initially adopting a hardline stance against the Assad regime, Turkey now demonstrates a more pragmatic and diplomatic approach. President Erdoğan’s recent statements are a clear indication of this change and a reminder of the critical role of diplomatic agility in international relations. This process reflects Turkey’s effort to be an effective actor both regionally and globally.