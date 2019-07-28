ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, July 28, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian cargo ship ‘Shabahang’. FIle Photo: Tasnim News Agency

Iranian cargo ship ‘Shabahang’. FIle Photo: Tasnim News Agency

1 Business World News 

Iranian Trade Vessel Sinks In Caspian Sea, Crew Survive

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

All the crew members of an Iranian cargo ship bound for Russia that sank in the Caspian Sea off the coast of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been rescued, Iran’s ambassador to Baku said.

Iranian ship ‘Shabahang’, which was carrying a 900-ton cargo of tiles and ceramics, had left Iran’s northern port city of Anzali and was traveling to Russia’s Makhachkala when it sank in Azerbaijan’s territorial waters on Friday.   

The ship sent a distress signal near the Azeri port of Lankaran after it was involved in an accident.

All crew members of the cargo ship, including 7 Iranian and 2 Indian sailors, have been rescued by Azerbaijan’s forces and transferred to capital Baku, Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh said.

The envoy said the doomed ship had passed technical checks before the journey and received the required permission, noting that the authorities need to explain how the incident happened.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.