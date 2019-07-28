President Trump Has Emerged As The First Truly Nationalist, But Globalist, US President – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

What began as a truly nationalistic, jingoist political force in the American elections by and between Donald J. Trump and Hillary Clinton, has now tempered into a truly more mature and internationalist-leaning presidency, hammered out and hewn by years-long struggles and realities that President Trump and his administration have had to contend with, from both private and public battering rams, as well as foreign and domestic realities and forces.

If one recalls the 2016 presidential elections, the main focus that the incoming Trump Administration focused on were almost xenophobic platforms of barring certain ethnicities, religions or races from remaining in or entering the USA, but that has given way to working with the leaders of other nations such as Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and others.

What started out as vague incongruous statements that “other nations are ripping us off in trade” have given way to targeted and finite sanctions, tariffs, pulling out of various trade deals, and working with other nations to either peacefully depose and replace their leadership, or outright meeting with various heads of state to hammer out new trade agreements and memorandums of understanding, bashing the unfair or unpredictable actions of the Federal Reserve while dragging the U.S. Economy above 27,000 on the Dow, as of this writing.

What was once near open embracing of various white nationalist hate groups has now softened to openly condemning said groups while apologizing for various gaffes speaking of various “shitty little countries” and public renouncing of the “send them back” crowd.

Where once Donald Trump railed against the secret “deep state” forces that “wiretapped” his person, businesses, campaign, and administration, has been revealed by thousands of investigative journalists, public and private investigators, to have been largely true, with the public outing, shaming, and discrediting of such heavy hitter FBI and CIA political operative activists as James Comey, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, James Clapper and John Brennan.

Where once Trump complained about “activist” judges that couldn’t do their jobs fairly because of political affiliation, ethnic heritage or race, has been replaced by the moving into the federal judicial ranks, of hundreds of new, fresh-faced, constitutionalist federal judges, who promise to reverse the decades long corruption, cronyism, and communist-era policies and practices of federal judges that came before, eliminating 13 rules and regulations for every 1 that he helps enact.

Where once Trump butted heads with the likes of Theresa May of the United Kingdom, she has now been replaced by Trump ally Boris Johnson, who many have observed appear to have been long lost brothers or separated at birth, or once friends at private school.

Victory after victory, triumph after triumph, has been the hallmark of Donald J. Trumps’ presidency, but this has been a long, hard, and arduous slog and learning curve thus far, with both the world (and Trump) having been tempered and softened to the point where they can all meet eye to eye, while carefully preserving Trump’s nationalistic view points to “make America great again,” while also recognizing and realizing that Trump also needs to work with the rest of the world to do so.

Where once it seemed that American presidents had to choose between faithfully representing their own country versus working with the rest of the world, Trump has demonstrated that it is actually quite possible to aggressively, forcefully, and sometimes in a politically incorrect fashion bring American peoples’ concerns to the front lines, while deftly handling other nations such as China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Turkey and Israel, Saudi Arabia and other hot spots into the mix, usually bringing about results that are more in line with U.S. Foreign and Domestic policy – and this is no mean feat.

Donald Trump deserves a great deal of credit for learning quickly on the job while remaining true and faithful to what he was elected to do in the first place, and his second administration will be even better.