Location of Egypt. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Egypt: Total Announces Gas Discovery In Shallow Waters

Total, BP and Eni (as the Operator) have made a gas discovery with the Bashrush well on the North El Hammad license, located eleven kilometers off the Egyptian coast.

The well encountered 102 meters net gas pay in high quality sandstones of the Abu Madi formation. A production test was conducted with flow rates of up to 32 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d), limited by testing facilities. It is estimated that future deliverability per well will be up to 100 MMscf/d, along with up to 800 barrels of condensate per day. Future plans foresee development through tie-in to nearby existing infrastructures.

“We are very pleased to announce this discovery in Egypt. These results support our strategy to allocate a significant share of our exploration budget to the search of hydrocarbons in the vicinity of existing infrastructures,” said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President Exploration at Total. “These resources have low development costs since they can rapidly be tie-in and put into production.”

Total holds a working interest of 25% in the North El Hammad license, alongside operator ENI (37.5%) and BP (37.5%).

