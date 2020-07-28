Iran: Healthcare Workers Demand Wages Amid COVID-19, Increase In Deaths

By Iran News Wire

Iranian healthcare workers in various cities in Iran demanded their unpaid wages during protests in several cities over the weekend.

Healthcare workers in social security hospitals in the central city of Isfahan and Shiraz, southwestern Iran gathered yesterday to demand higher wages. They said the hospitals were not paying them according to new government-approved wages. The healthcare workers currently get close to 2 million tomans, around $80, but should get around $125 according to government-approved wages for the current Persian year, which started in March.

Considering the current inflation and economic problems in Iran, even $125 is not enough for a family’s basic needs.

Healthcare workers at Tehran’s Sapir Hospital also gathered outside the hospital to demand their unpaid wages on Saturday.

Iranian healthcare workers at Jalil Hospital in Yasuj, southwestern Iran gathered outside the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Governor’s Office on Saturday to demand their unpaid wages and benefits.

According to the ILNA state-run News Agency, the 300 strong workforces in the services and treatment departments of the hospital have not received their overtime pay in the past 20 months. Health workers at the hospital have also not received COVID-19 benefits, promised to all health workers by the government.

Today, a group of Iranians who work in the health sector gathered outside the parliament in Tehran to express their economic grievances.

Iranian healthcare workers on the front line of COVID-19 infections

Iranian healthcare workers’ get low wages despite the severe increase in coronavirus cases and deaths in Iran. Reports indicate that many healthcare workers have tested positive for the deadly virus and have lost their lives while providing medical care for COVID-19 patients.

The head of Arak Medical Sciences University said today that 146 doctors and nurses in the southwestern province of Markazi had been infected with COVID-19.

“The infected people include 90 healthcare workers at the university and 56 healthcare workers at the social security hospital,” Seyed Mohammad Jamalian told state-run media.

The head of Tehran’s Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital said today that close to 200 healthcare workers at the hospital had been infected since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the country.

Iran’s medical staff face a shortage of medical supplies and medication, which has endangered their lives.

Death toll surpasses 77,000

According to an Iranian opposition group, the regime is hiding the number of COVID-19 fatalities.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said that at least 77,000 Iranians had died from the virus. Government corruption and coronavirus mismanagement are the leading cause of COVID-19 fatalities in Iran.

