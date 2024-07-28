Terror Attacks Increase In Togo As Sahel Extremists Encroach

By Africa Defense Forum

Violent extremist organizations from northern Benin and Burkina Faso are increasingly targeting northern Togo as conflicts from the Sahel spill into coastal countries.

Four people on a tricycle in the north-central town of Bonzougou were killed June 18 after riding over an improvised explosive device (IED). Several terror groups operate in the Savannahs region, although none claimed responsibility for the attack, Togo’s L’Alternative newspaper reported.

The attack in Bonzougou is farther south into Togo’s territory than previous attacks.

Five days later, hooded terrorists ambushed the northern town of Bamone, slit the throats of three people and took their cellphones. A fourth person was killed as the terrorists escaped, according to L’Alternative, which reported that the Togolese government no longer communicates on operations against terrorists in northern Togo.

These were two of several attacks on military and civilians reported in northern Togo in late June. Togolese social media users also reported deadly fighting between extremists and the military in northeast Togo, where rebels likely entered the country from Benin.

In early April, a Togolese Armed Forces helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing while conducting a counterinsurgency operation against armed groups in the northern town of Koundjoaré, Africa Intelligence reported. The helicopter, which was carrying weapons and ammunition, was destroyed and several Soldiers were injured. The Togolese defense ministry did not comment on the incident.

Violence has gradually seeped into Togo since 2021, when terrorists attacked Sanloaga near the borders with Benin and Burkina Faso. Soon after, several terror incidents were reported in the Savannahs region.

Last year, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé addressed the jihadist “war” in northern Togo.

“We have paid a heavy price, especially our defense and security forces, who have lost around 40 men unfortunately, and then we add civilian victims, a hundred or so civilian victims in the country,” Gnassingbé told local station New World TV.

Gnassingbé blamed the violence on the Islamic State group in the Greater Sahara and the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, which is linked to al-Qaida.

Northern Togo is rife with banditry, and gold, drugs, arms and fuel smuggling, which aggravates local tensions and provides terrorists with financial resources.

The Togolese people “should expect a long fight with dramatic moments, which is inevitable in times of war,” Gnassingbétold New World TV. “But I want to assure my countrymen that in the end, we will win.”

According to Gnassingbé, the government removed nearly 12,000 people from their northern Togo homes to “better protect the border.” Togo also is hosting people displaced from Burkina Faso.

Besides military operations, Gnassingbé said the government had set up an interministerial committee meant to deradicalize or prevent radicalization of men and young people who are more likely to join violent extremist organizations.

Togolese authorities in November 2023 announced the launch of a new program to support those facing terrorism and security issues. The Emergency Program to Strengthen Community Resilience and Security aims to “implement all actions to bolster populations’ resilience on all levels,” according to a Togo Council of Ministers decree.

The program will provide social support to people facing “grave threats,” “terrorist attacks” and “the increase in cross-border crime,” especially in the north. It is expected to build on other initiatives, such as the Emergency Program for the Savannahs, known as PURS, according to the Togo First newspaper.