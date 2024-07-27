The Refugee Problem And Solutions – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

The refugee problem is a significant issue that almost every country faces today. Millions of people flee their countries due to war, economic hardships, and political oppression, seeking refuge in safer and more prosperous nations. Turkey is one of the countries significantly affected by this situation, hosting millions of refugees. This brings numerous challenges and responsibilities for both the refugees and the host country.

The key is to integrate refugees into society. This goes beyond merely treating them as guests. The first step should be language education. Refugees who can speak Turkish fluently will be more successful in both social and work life. This reduces communication problems and makes it easier for refugees to adapt to society.

Secondly, refugees should be integrated into the economy. Work permits should be granted, and employment opportunities created. This allows refugees to stand on their own feet and contribute to the country’s economy. Additionally, vocational training programs should be organized to encourage refugees to join the workforce.

University education is also crucial for the integration of refugees. Young refugees should be given easier access to universities and offered scholarship opportunities. Support should be provided at all levels of education to help refugees integrate into society more effectively.

It is also important for refugees to adapt to the country’s culture. Cultural integration plays a critical role in maintaining social harmony and unity. Therefore, cultural introduction programs and social activities should be organized for refugees. This way, refugees will get to know the host country’s culture and feel more at home.

Military service can also contribute to the integration process. Military service strengthens the sense of belonging and enhances social solidarity. Including eligible refugees in military service can accelerate their integration into society and boost defense capabilities.

Of course, refugees who do not comply with the rules and engage in criminal activities should be quickly deported. This maintains public order and sets an example for other refugees.

Having 10-15% of the population as refugees is alarming. It should be acknowledged that a large portion of these people will stay permanently. We must help them overcome the hardships they faced in their home countries, teach them Turkish, involve them in public services like the military and police, and provide educational opportunities. By doing so, we can ensure the integration of refugees into society and build a more sustainable and harmonious future for both refugees and the host country.