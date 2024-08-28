Masud Pezeshkian: Ideas And Political Program Of Iran’s New President – Analysis

By Matija Šerić

After the tragic helicopter crash on May 19, in which President Ebrahim Raisi and his associates lost their lives, and the subsequent period of mourning, Iran has begun to look toward the future. Despite the shocking loss of high-ranking state officials, the challenging geopolitical situation in the world requires competent and responsible Iranian leadership that cannot afford major mistakes.

In the Iranian presidential elections held on June 28 and July 5 (1st and 2nd round), independent candidate Masud Pezeshkian, supported by the reformist political faction, emerged victorious. After a record-low turnout in the first round of elections, with just under 40%, the second round saw a turnout of 49.6%. Pezeshkian won with 16.3 million votes (54.7%), while the runner-up was the independent candidate supported by principlists, Saeed Jalili, who received 13.5 million votes (45.2%). The newly elected president took office on July 28. At 69 years old, he was be the oldest person to assume the presidency.

Pezeshkian – A Politician of Continuity

Western media have portrayed Pezeshkian’s victory as a defeat for the Shiite theocratic regime of the Islamic Republic, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The triumph of a moderate candidate has been interpreted as a de facto prelude to the end of Iran’s theocracy. According to Western views, Pezeshkian is expected to be someone who will dismantle the political system he has ascended to lead. However, anyone with a deeper understanding of Iran can see that such assessments are completely unfounded.

First, according to the Iranian constitution, the Supreme Leader is the most powerful political figure – the head of state who makes final decisions on all important matters and has control over the government. The president is the second most powerful figure and makes important decisions in consultation with the Supreme Leader. Therefore, even if Pezeshkian wanted to dissolve Iran’s theocracy, he would not be able to do so as the Iranian parliament would impeach him, and the Supreme Court would find him guilty of violating the constitution. This was confirmed in an interview with the American newspaper “Financial Times” on July 2 by former Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Harazi, who currently heads the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations. Second, Pezeshkian’s life and political career thus far show that he is not a reformer or moderate in the Western sense, who will introduce liberal democracy. In reality, the newly elected president is a conciliatory figure who, if he implements reforms, will do so for the benefit, not the detriment, of the theocratic Islamic Republic.

Beginnings – Islam and Humanitarian Work

Masud Pezeshkian was born on September 29, 1954, in the northeastern city of Mahabad, located in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan. He was born into a multi-ethnic family: his father was an Iranian Azerbaijani, and his mother was an Iranian Kurd. He completed elementary school in his hometown before moving to the largest and capital city of the province, Urmia, to attend an agricultural high school. He earned his high school diploma in 1973 and was then sent to the city of Zabol in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan for military service.

During his time in Zabol, he worked diligently for the community’s welfare. Then he participated in the establishment of a new mosque and numerous cultural and humanitarian activities. Despite the threat of sanctions from Shah Reza Pahlavi’s regime for spreading Islamic teachings, Pezeshkian remained undeterred. During his military service, he became interested in medicine and chose it as his life’s calling. After completing his military service, he returned to the province of West Azerbaijan. In 1976, he enrolled in medical studies at Tabriz University and became a general practitioner in 1985.

Career in Medicine

During the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, Pezeshkian served as the leader of medical teams deployed in war zones. He courageously played a dual role as both a fighter and a doctor, providing crucial medical care to wounded soldiers stationed behind the front lines. His unwavering commitment during this challenging period shaped his future path and solidified his dedication to humanitarian work. In the late 1980s, he began lecturing on physiology to students at Tabriz University. He specialized in cardiac surgery in 1990, becoming one of the leading experts in this field in Iran. Following this achievement, he continued his subspecialty training in cardiac surgery at Tabriz University, successfully earning his degree in 1993. His medical career was marked by numerous successes, including work on complex surgical procedures and contributions to the medical community through research and education.

Entry into Politics

Despite claims by some Western analysts to the contrary, Pezeshkian was a staunch supporter of the Iranian Islamic Revolution during and after it. After the revolution’s victory in February 1979, the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ruhollah Khomeini, ordered the closure of universities in April 1980. They were reopened three years later after significant changes were made regarding professors and students. Pezeshkian actively implemented reforms at the Faculty of Medicine at Tabriz University even before the official legislation was passed. The reforms included a dress code that required female students to wear headscarves, long coats, and trousers when attending classes. This was his first encounter with politics. Unlike the Shah’s regime, with which he strongly disagreed, he fanatically supported the new Sharia-based rule. This is not surprising, given that Pezeshkian is a Quran teacher and reciter of Nahj al-Balagha, a key text for Shia Muslims.

He served as Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Tabriz University from 1994 to 2000. During his tenure, he banned male students from specializing in women’s health, which was in accordance with Sharia law, and he considers this one of his significant achievements. Throughout his life, Pezeshkian successfully combined his medical career with his political engagement, eventually becoming one of the prominent figures in Iranian politics. Thanks to his distinguished work in the field, he became the Deputy Minister of Health in 1997.

Political Career

In 2000, he decided to fully dedicate himself to politics. During President Mohammad Khatami’s second term from 2001 to 2005, he served as the Minister of Health and defended the actions of the Islamic Republic using politically correct language. After that, he was elected five times to the Iranian Parliament as the representative of Tabriz, Azarshahr, and Osku. From 2016 to 2020, he served as the First Vice President of Parliament. As a parliamentary representative, he earned great respect from his colleagues for his hard work and avoidance of dirty political infighting. In the 2021 elections, Pezeshkian’s candidacy for president was not approved by the Guardian Council. This is a constitutional 12-member body that can veto laws passed by parliament, oversee elections, and confirm or disqualify candidates in elections. The Guardian Council’s decisions on candidate approval are often controversial and can be politically motivated. Without a doubt, Pezeshkian is a man of moderate rhetoric, and in 2024, the Iranian elite decided that such a person was needed for potentially improving relations with the West and approved his candidacy.

While many Western media outlets persist in describing Pezeshkian as a reformist, he has repeatedly stated in interviews since 2011 that he does not consider himself a reformist: “I have said it a hundred times, and I say it again, I am not a reformist.” During the recent election campaign, he reprimanded a Tehran University student for criticizing Ayatollah Khamenei, emphasizing that he had personally not only accepted Khamenei as a leader but had also been “transformed” by his leadership. He added that “no one has the right to insult and disrespect the Supreme Leader.” Pezeshkian referred to the anti-government protests in December 2017, October 2019, and the Mahsa Amini protests in 2022 as “disturbances” rather than “protests.” However, he condemned the violent tactics used by security forces to suppress protesters and called for the establishment of an independent fact-finding team to investigate Mahsa Amini’s death.

The President of All Iranians

Pezeshkian won the election thanks to his integrity in politics, demonstrated over a quarter of a century of work in public office, as well as the support of former presidents Khatami, Rouhani, and other dignitaries. Pezeshkian and his family members have never been involved in scandalous corruption cases. After all, he did not enter politics to amass wealth. He was driven by motives to improve the lives of ordinary citizens. This is evident from a personal tragedy. In 1993, his wife and youngest son died in a car accident. He raised his two remaining sons and daughter alone and never remarried. His daughter Zahra is a chemist and political advisor. During his campaign, he emphasized the values of responsibility and transparency. His electoral victory was also aided by his multi-ethnic background, which garnered him significant support from Azeris, Kurds, Armenians, and other minorities. Since his election, Pezeshkian has made it clear that he is the president of all Iranian citizens, including the conservatives who opposed his candidacy. Following his electoral victory, he has been attending morning prayers daily at the central mosque in Tehran, a sign to conservatives that he is also a clerical, not a secular politician.

Reliance on Experts

Pezeshkian has chosen former Foreign Minister during Hassan Rouhani’s term (2013–2021), Mohammad Javad Zarif, to head the Strategic Council for Transition. The Council is tasked with narrowing down candidates for ministerial and vice-presidential positions in the new administration. Zarif has denied reports that Pezeshkian is under pressure from other politicians, including former President Khatami, to appoint certain individuals to positions in the new government.

It is likely that many officials could be younger, and foreign advisors are not ruled out, drawing a parallel with foreign coaches of the Iranian national football team, as the new president mentioned during his campaign. On several occasions, he emphasized that he will appoint qualified experts to decision-making positions, not those politically aligned. It is possible that some Sharia provisions will be relaxed domestically, but it is unrealistic to expect the abolition of the morality police, which is one of the pillars of the entire political and social order. At a meeting with members of Iranian trade unions on July 16, he emphasized the vital role of production in the country’s economy and the importance of cooperation between unions and the private sector in addressing economic challenges. However, to significantly improve the economic situation (boost production and strengthen the Iranian rial), it would be desirable to lift Western sanctions, which is a foreign policy issue.

Pezeshkian’s Foreign Policy Program

Much about the direction of Iran’s foreign policy is revealed by the new president’s first act, which was on July 8 when he sent a message to Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah: “The Islamic Republic has always supported the resistance of the region’s people against the illegitimate Zionist regime. This resistance is deeply rooted in Iran’s fundamental policy, the teachings of Imam Khomeini, and the directives of the Supreme Leader, and it will persist with strength.” The message underscores the future government’s foreign policy direction. Pezeshkian supports the Axis of Resistance, which includes Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other Shiite militias in the Middle East region against Israel.

On July 12, Pezeshkian wrote an article titled “My Message to the New World,” in which he announced his administration’s foreign policy. He emphasized that “Iranian foreign policy is based on the principles of dignity, wisdom, and prudence… My administration will follow a policy driven by opportunities to create balance in relations with all countries, in line with our national interests, economic development, and the demands of regional and global peace and security.” The president highlighted the importance of good relations with neighbors to create a “strong region,” explicitly mentioning Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE. He announced that the first step of the new administration would be to encourage Arab countries to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. He also welcomed pro-Palestinian protests in the West while simultaneously rejecting accusations of Iranian anti-Semitism as “an insult to our culture, beliefs, and core values.”

Pezeshkian emphasized strategic relations with China and Russia, particularly highlighting multilateral organizations such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union, with which Iran will continue to cooperate. He made similar remarks regarding Latin America. Although he criticized the European Union for announcing that it would not impose sanctions on Iran after the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, in practice, it did impose sanctions. However, he is ready to move past that and initiate “constructive dialogue with European countries to set our relations on the right path, based on the principles of mutual respect and equality.” He stressed that “the United States must also recognize the reality and understand, once and for all, that Iran does not respond—and will not respond—to pressure.” Pezeshkian criticized America for abandoning the Iran nuclear deal, launching a trade war against Iran, assassinating Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, and aiding Israel’s nuclear program. He stated that Iran’s defense doctrine does not include nuclear weapons and called on the US and Western countries to thoroughly change their policy toward Iran.

Unrealistic Expectations of America

A few weeks before the Iranian elections, it was revealed that Washington had sent secret messages to Tehran to choose a moderate president. With this intention, a secret meeting between Biden’s advisors and Iranian officials was even organized in Oman. The goal of the Biden administration in the last few months of its term is to show that it can at least verbally improve relations with its mortal enemy, even if Iran does not abandon its nuclear program and its regional anti-American policy. The ruling establishment of the Democratic Party, ahead of the US presidential elections, would like to make a shift toward Tehran to have another argument for electing Kamala Harris. They would be happiest if Biden and the new Iranian president revived the Iran nuclear deal to freeze Iran’s nuclear program, from which the US unilaterally withdrew. This is an attempt to make amends after years of publicly promoting a regime change policy.

Even with the greatest optimism, it is unlikely that the Biden administration will make a turnaround in a few weeks. The renewal of the nuclear deal would require the US and the EU to fundamentally change their policy toward Iran, including lifting international economic sanctions. Pezeshkian has stated that in that case, he would be very willing to renew the nuclear deal. However, for the normalization of relations between Tehran and Washington, and Tehran and Brussels, it is necessary for the West to stop the media demonization of Iran’s political system and, more importantly, to accept that Iran continues to lead the Axis of Resistance against Israel. This is not realistic at this moment or in the near future if Harris wins the presidency. If Donald Trump or another Republican comes to the White House, US-Iranian relations will hit a new low. Given such a situation, it is expected that Iran will continue to primarily maintain good relations with Russia, China, India, Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Qatar, and Latin America, among others, while the EU and the US will remain outside Iran’s circle of friends.