Strategic Implications Of Chinese Military Presence At Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base: A Regional Security Analysis

By Simon Hutagalung

In August 2024, the arrival of a Chinese warship at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base sparked significant geopolitical concerns in Southeast Asia. This event, taking place amidst escalating U.S.-China rivalry, represents a pivotal development in military cooperation between China and Cambodia.

Although Chinese and Cambodian officials assert that their cooperation is transparent and solely focused on defensive purposes, the international community, particularly the United States and neighbouring ASEAN countries, regards it with suspicion. The establishment of a Chinese military presence at Ream raises inquiries about regional security dynamics, freedom of navigation, and the balance of power in Southeast Asia. This essay argues that the heightened Chinese military presence at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base poses a potential threat to regional stability, complicates ASEAN’s unity and centrality, and reflects China’s strategic ambition to bolster its influence in Southeast Asia.

Background on Ream Naval Base

Situated strategically on Cambodia’s coast near the Gulf of Thailand, the Ream Naval Base offers access to crucial shipping lanes in the South China Sea. Rumours and reports concerning China’s interest in establishing a military presence at Ream have circulated for several years, leading to widespread speculation about its intentions. The Cambodian government has consistently refuted these allegations, maintaining that the base will remain under Cambodian control and will be utilized for domestic defence purposes. Nonetheless, the base’s proximity to vital maritime routes and its potential to serve as a launch pad for Chinese naval operations make it a focal point of regional concern.

The Recent Arrival of the Chinese Warship

The arrival of a Chinese warship at Ream Naval Base in August 2024 signifies a noteworthy milestone in China-Cambodia relations. This development follows years of growing cooperation, encompassing joint military exercises, training programs, and infrastructure development. Cambodian and Chinese officials describe these activities as part of efforts to enhance Cambodia’s defence capabilities and ensure regional security. They have emphasized that the warship’s visit is a routine component of military cooperation and does not indicate a broader Chinese military strategy.

Does This Pose a Threat?

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a collective body is also concerned about the potential implications of a Chinese military presence at Ream Naval Base. The organization has long prioritized regional stability and has sought to foster a sense of collective security among its member states. A Chinese military outpost at Ream could undermine this collective security by shifting the balance of power in the region and potentially coercing smaller ASEAN nations to align with Chinese interests.



To address these concerns, ASEAN has called for a peaceful resolution to territorial disputes in the South China Sea and has encouraged dialogue and diplomacy among all parties involved. However, the presence of China at Ream Naval Base has further complicated these efforts and raised questions about the effectiveness of ASEAN’s collective security mechanisms.



The potential threat posed by a Chinese military presence at Ream Naval Base has significant geopolitical implications. It could undermine regional stability, challenge freedom of navigation, and disrupt vital maritime trade routes. The reactions and concerns of the United States, other Western nations, and ASEAN member states reflect the wide-reaching ramifications of this development. As tensions continue to escalate, attention must be given to finding diplomatic solutions that address the concerns of all parties involved while ensuring the preservation of peace and stability in the region. The arrival of a warship at Ream Naval Base prompts inquiries into ASEAN’s role in upholding regional security and stability. ASEAN has been a proponent of neutrality and the importance of a balanced power structure within the region. However, China’s increasing influence and deepening military ties with Cambodia pose a challenge to ASEAN’s central role and its capacity to function as a cohesive regional entity. The absence of a unified ASEAN response to China’s actions may undermine the organization’s credibility and effectiveness in dealing with security challenges.

Illustrative Reactions

Several countries, such as Vietnam, have expressed concerns regarding China’s military ambitions and have sought to enhance their defence capabilities in response. Similarly, the Philippines has called for greater transparency and adherence to international law concerning military developments in Southeast Asia. Indonesia, which often assumes a leadership role within ASEAN, has emphasized the significance of maintaining ASEAN’s centrality and neutrality, advocating for a balanced approach that respects the sovereignty of all nations.

China’s Influence in Southeast Asia

China’s Strategic Objectives

China’s involvement at Ream Naval Base aligns with its broader strategic objectives in Southeast Asia. The region is vital for China’s economic security and objectives, serving as a gateway to crucial maritime routes and as a buffer against potential adversaries. By bolstering its military presence in Southeast Asia, China aims to safeguard its economic interests, protect its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) investments, and assert its status as a regional power.

Economic and Military Engagement

China’s strategy to expand its influence in Southeast Asia encompasses both economic and military engagement. Through initiatives like the BRI, China has provided substantial infrastructure investments and financial assistance to countries such as Cambodia, increasing their economic reliance on Beijing. This economic leverage is complemented by military cooperation, as evidenced by the development of Ream Naval Base, allowing China to extend its security reach across the region.

Impact on Regional Power Dynamics

The establishment of a Chinese military presence at Ream Naval Base disrupts the prevailing power dynamics in Southeast Asia. It signifies a shift towards a more assertive Chinese foreign policy aimed at reshaping the regional order to its advantage. This development may compel other regional actors, including the United States and its allies, to amplify their military presence and partnerships in Southeast Asia to counterbalance China’s growing influence.

Recommendations

1. ASEAN Unity and Transparency: ASEAN member states should strive for a unified stance on foreign military presence within the region. They should advocate for transparency in military cooperation agreements and ensure that such developments adhere to international laws and norms.

2. Strengthening Regional Security Mechanisms: ASEAN should aim to enhance its current security mechanisms, such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), to effectively address the security implications arising from the increased presence of foreign military forces in the region.

3. Engaging China in Dialogue: It is imperative for ASEAN to consistently engage in dialogue with China, to foster mutual understanding and promote cooperative efforts. Engaging in constructive dialogue serves to address concerns related to military developments and minimize the occurrence of misunderstandings that have the potential to escalate tensions.



4. Enhanced Defense Cooperation with Partners: Southeast Asian nations ought to consider the reinforcement of defence cooperation with external partners, including but not limited to the United States, Japan, and Australia, to establish a more balanced power structure and uphold regional stability.

Conclusion

The presence of a Chinese warship at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base represents a significant development with substantial ramifications for regional security in Southeast Asia. It is indicative of China’s strategic ambitions to augment its military presence and exert influence within the region, which raises concerns regarding potential threats to both regional stability and the equilibrium of power. The differing responses of ASEAN nations illustrate the challenges faced in maintaining unity and centrality in light of an increasingly assertive China. To navigate this complex landscape, ASEAN must prioritize transparency, fortify regional security mechanisms, and engage in constructive dialogue with China and other regional powers. Through these actions, ASEAN can contribute to ensuring a stable, secure, and balanced Southeast Asia.

