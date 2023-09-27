Iran’s IRGC To Use New Satellite’s Data For Intelligence Purposes

By Tasnim News Agency

A new Iranian imaging satellite that was launched into orbit on Wednesday will help the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps fulfill its intelligence requirements, the IRGC commander said.

In remarks on Wednesday, Major General Hossein Salami hailed the successful launch of the third satellite manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

He said the Najm (star) satellite, also known as Noor-III, has been successfully placed into an orbit 450 kilometers above Earth.

The commander noted that the data, information and images taken by the new satellite from Earth’s surface will be gathered to complete and fulfill “the IRGC’s intelligence requirements”.

Pointing to the IRGC’s plans to achieve more modern technologies with the launch of successive satellites, the general said the new satellite is seven kilograms heavier than its previous version, Noor-II.

Najm is furnished with imaging devices with higher quality and resolution, Major General Salami stated, noting that it accounts for one of the rings in the chain of the IRGC’s satellites.

The IRGC had launched the first Iranian military satellite, Noor-I, in April 2020, and Noor-II in March 2022.

All three satellites have been sent into orbit by the Qassed satellite carrier, designed and manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.