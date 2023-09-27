Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visits and prays in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visits and prays in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)
1 Middle East South and Central Asia World News 

Pakistan’s Caretaker PM Arrives In Madinah During Saudi Visit

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in the Saudi city of Madinah on Wednesday to visit and pray in the Prophet’s Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Upon his arrival at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, he was received by Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, and a number of civilian and military officials. 

At the Prophet’s Mosque, he was greeted by Sultan Al-Mutairi, general president for public relations, institutional communication and community partnerships at the mosque, Col. Miteb Al-Badrani, the commander of the mosque’s security force, and a number of officials.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *