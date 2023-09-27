Pakistan’s Caretaker PM Arrives In Madinah During Saudi Visit

By Arab News

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in the Saudi city of Madinah on Wednesday to visit and pray in the Prophet’s Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Upon his arrival at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, he was received by Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, and a number of civilian and military officials.

At the Prophet’s Mosque, he was greeted by Sultan Al-Mutairi, general president for public relations, institutional communication and community partnerships at the mosque, Col. Miteb Al-Badrani, the commander of the mosque’s security force, and a number of officials.